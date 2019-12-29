Doctor Strange Screenwriter Shares Heartwarming, Inspiring Story About Stan Lee

Saturday marks the date Stan Lee would have turned 97 and throughout the day, many have taken to Twitter to share their fondest memories of the late Marvel icon. That includes Doctor Strange screenwriter C. Robert Cargill, who shared an astonishing story about meeting Lee on the red carpet after screening the Scott Derrickson movie for the first time. According to Cargill, Lee specifically sought him out to tell what a bang-up job he’s done with Stephen Strange.

“I met Stan Lee on, of all things, the red carpet for Doctor Strange,” Cargill tweeted in a lengthy Twitter thread. “An assistant walked up to me and said ‘Excuse me, Mr. Cargill, Stan would like to meet you.’ As a Marvel kid from the womb, my heart stopped.” That’s when Cargill revealed Lee said the team “got Stephen right.”

“Boom,” the writer continued. “All the validation I ever needed for Strange boiled down in two sentences. It didn’t matter what critics or my friends thought. Stan loved it. I thanked him, told him how Marvel comics shaped me into the writer I am now, and thanked him for everything.”

He added, “We talked a bit longer and got some photos. It was the highlight of the night. That was the thing about Stan. He know what he meant to the generations of us that followed in his footsteps. He could have been too cool for school, but instead he was kind, gifting us these moments.”

