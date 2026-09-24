Avengers: Doomsday Officially Confirms Five More Cast Members, And They’re All Marvel Favorites

Avengers: Endgame Encore has been released internationally. Reports of the added footage confirm that five fan-favorite characters are returning for Avengers: Doomsday. In March 2025, Marvel Studios hosted an odd event that revealed the actors returning for Doomsday by showing their names on the back of a director’s chair. Some big talents were noticeably absent from the five-hour-long video. Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Brie Larson, and original Avengers Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner were all missing from the list of twenty-seven main cast members. It was teased that Spider-Man is going into outer space in a post-credits Spidey tracker clip in Brand New Day. It didn’t confirm he would appear in Doomsday, though some fans are assuming he won’t return until Secret Wars. That film also left dangling questions about where the Hulk would continue his journey through non-eponymous Marvel movies. Fans didn’t have to wait long for answers.

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Bonus scenes added to Avengers: Endgame Encore revealed the fate of Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk at the end of Brand New Day. Without spoiling too many details for fans who want to see the scenes on the big screen, the clip reveals that Bruce Banner has been moved to an impenetrable military base underground, before someone proves the impenetrable part wrong. The scene confirms the Hulk will return in Doomsday, and Doctor Doom may have some plans for the Green Goliath. Another scene reveals the TVA will be playing an important role in the film as well, monitoring incursions and an all-out multiversal war happening in the MCU. Making their theatrical debut in the MCU, Owen Wilson, Ke Huy Quan, and Eugene Cordero reprise their roles as TVA agents Mobius, O.B., and Casey, respectively, from the Disney+ series Loki. Tara Strong can also be heard as Miss Minutes. All four characters are now expected to play a role in Doomsday, managing the triage of heroes and refugees surviving the metaphysical apocalypse.

The Future of The MCU Goes Through Greenland

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Mark Ruffalo’s name missing from Chairgate was noticeable. The conversation around his absence was at such a fever pitch that the star had to address it on The Tonight Show, joking that he might have been excluded because he can’t be trusted with spoilers. Ruffalo famously left a livestream going on his phone after walking into the premiere of Thor: Ragnarok, leaking several minutes of the movie’s audio to thousands of viewers still watching the account.

One of the glaring reasons fans worried about his omission is that they can’t get the Hulk elsewhere. Due to rights issues with Universal, The Incredible Hulk cannot appear in a solo Disney-distributed MCU film, though he can appear in crossovers and Avengers team-ups due to a clause in the contracts. Naturally, Marvel chooses to continue using him that way, cutting Universal out of any potential profit sharing. So, when the Hulk isn’t slated to show up in a big crossover movie, audiences tend to wonder why they’re hiding the big guy.

There was one major leak that put audiences at ease that they hadn’t seen the last of The Hulk. When concept art for the forthcoming Secret Wars revealed a massive medieval village filled with gamma-irradiated Hulks, fandom got excited at the potential closer look at Banner family dynamics. In the 2015 Secret Wars comics, Battleworld is divided into themed regions, one of which is Greenland, the home of the Hulks.

Another Search for Sylvie

While other movies have suffered from graduating TV characters to film, the TVA has the benefit of having one foot in one of the biggest movies of the decade. The Time Variance Authority was introduced in Disney+’s Loki as the organization that manages disruptions within the timestream. The last time we saw the agency itself was in Deadpool & Wolverine, where Mr. Paradox acted outside the agents’ purview in attempting to destroy an entire universe. Stopping Mr. Paradox only seems to have delayed the inevitable, as the bonus Endgame scene shows Owen Wilson’s Mobius, Ke Huy Quan’s O.B., and Eugene Cordero’s Casey witnessing multiple Earths connected to Marvel film history being destroyed.

Seeing all of these characters together on screen and heading toward Doomsday leaves one big question: Where’s Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie? Also introduced in Loki Season 1, the MCU Sylvie combines the comics’ Enchantress with a variant of Loki, leading the narcissistic Norse god to deal with having feelings for a version of himself. Speculation is running rampant that the female variant may be one of the four revealed Latverian witches that Doom has conscripted into his service. Di Martino added fuel to the fire when she liked, but did not answer, a comment asking her about it directly.

Even with all of the recent reveals, there are still characters that are MIA. We have received some hints about where Doctor Strange may be buried. Jeremy Renner recently posted a picture of his Hawkeye uniform, hinting he’s ready to suit up again. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have also continued a long-running bit that they aren’t in the movie and that Marvel should add them at the last second. For as many amazing cast members as this movie already has, there are still other characters from the Marvel pantheon being left out in the cold. Doomsday is scheduled for release in a few short months. At this point, anyone else appearing in the movie is probably being left for a surprise. Just don’t expect Ruffalo to keep the secret.