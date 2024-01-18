Echo: Alaqua Cox Shares Her Hopes For Maya's Future, Wants To Join the Avengers

All five episodes of Echo are now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu, and the new series marks the second MCU show to feature Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Now that Cox is starring in her own Marvel Studios show, she's been fielding questions about her future within the franchise. Maya went through some big changes throughout Echo, and she's no longer the villain she was during the events of Hawkeye. Cox has already shared that she would like to share the screen with Spider-Man, but that's not her only goal for Maya. During a recent interview with Deadline, Cox shared her hopes for Maya's future and revealed she would like to see her join the Avengers.

"I hope that she doesn't go back to New York City," Cox explained. "I really hope not, personally, because it's just a horrible place for her to be [with] all those traumatic memories she has growing up, now that she's able to reconnect and open up more with her blood-related family, and she realized that they never left her side. She was gone for so many years. She ignored so many texts and phone calls and letters but the second she got back to Oklahoma, they wanted her right back. They were not resistant at all. It makes her realize 'Wow, my family has always been there for me.' I want Maya to reconnect with her family and get rid of New York and what happened in in New York and Kingpin, but we'll see what happens."

Cox added, "Honestly, I wouldn't mind if Maya joined the Avengers. I think it would be so amazing to cross paths with other superheroes. I would love that. I think would be very fun. I think be great to work with Mark Ruffalo, the Hulk. I love him as an actor and a person, because Mark is a huge advocate for Indigenous women. And he's from Wisconsin, and I'm from Wisconsin. So we have that in common. But Mark is just an amazing advocate for women, and I think it'd be amazing to work with him. I think that we would have a lot of things to talk about. I can just imagine those conversations already."

What Is Echo About?

Starring Alaqua Cox, all five episodes of Echo debuted exclusively on both Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, January 9th. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene, and Zahn McClarnon.

Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers of Echo. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.

Echo is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu, and will leave Hulu on April 9th.