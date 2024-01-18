Echo: Alaqua Cox Reveals Surprising Reason Why Scenes with Vincent D'Onofrio Were "Very Tough"

All five episodes of Echo are now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu, and the new series sees the return of Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Cox first played the part in Hawkeye back in 2021, and it marked her first acting role. She decided to go out for the part when it was announced Marvel was looking to cast an Indigenous deaf woman in her 20s. While the Echo set had an ASL consultant on staff, Cox recently revealed certain scenes with Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin) were "very tough" to film since his character doesn't sign. In the series, Kingpin gives Maya a contact for her eye that translates his words into sign language. Of course, that technology is not real, and Cox recently explained to Deadline how those moments worked behind the scenes.

"It was very tough, honestly, because Maya is such a complicated and emotional person that has so many layers," Cox explained. "I had a meeting with the director, talking about my specific emotions, and I had my acting coach. We'd about her emotions. Why is she so full of rage, and why is she so revengeful? She's just obsessed with this revenge. I would look on YouTube videos of some other characters that would do these fighting scenes, trying to study them and getting motivated to do my own fighting scenes and portray it in my character. I wanted to feed off of their emotions and make my own. I'm trying to think about what Maya went through to get these emotions, and that was how I was able to become Maya."

Cox continued, "It was very hard, especially with Kingpin, because we always had a lot of intense scenes together. But I did have a vibration device that I would have to put in my shirt. When Kingpin and I were talking, he does not use sign language. So I did not know when his lines were over. So when he would finish his lines, the interpreter would hit the button, and it would give me a vibration and would let me know that his line was done and it was my turn. When I felt that buzzer, it would take me out of my emotions that I was feeling for that one second. So I had to ignore it, but also at the same time, thank God that this worked and it was able to flow much better."

What Is Echo About?

Starring Alaqua Cox, all five episodes of Echo debuted exclusively on both Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, January 9th. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene, and Zahn McClarnon.

Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers of Echo. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.

Echo is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu, and will leave Hulu on April 9th.