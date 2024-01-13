Marvel's Echo Soundtrack Is Now Available To Stream

All five episodes of Marvel Studios' Echo are now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu, and the series is having success on both streaming platforms. At the time of this writing, the show stands on Rotten Tomatoes with a 72% critics score and a 68% audience score. ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhardt gave the show a 4.5 out of 5, and called it "one of Marvel's strongest Diseny+ shows since WandaVision." If you loved the show, chances are you probably enjoyed the soundtrack, which included some surprise bangers. If you've been wanting to listen to Dave Porter's score from Echo, you're in luck, because the soundtrack is officially streaming.

"Marvel Studios' Echo soundtrack, with original music by Dave Porter, is out now. Listen at the link in our Story. @MarvelStudios' #Echo is now streaming on @DisneyPlus and @Hulu. Set your Disney+ profile to TV-MA to stream. All episodes will be available on Hulu until April 9," Marvel Studios shared on Instagram. You can view the post below and check out the aforementioned link here.

Choctaw Nation Releases Official Website Dedicated to Echo:

"Marvel Studios' new series, Echo, is an exciting project where Native representation, specifically Choctaw representation, has been placed squarely at the forefront of creative development," the Choctaw Nation site reads. "From the beginning, experts in Choctaw history, culture, and language were included in conversations about how Choctaw people would be portrayed. This significant step shows Marvel Studios' desire to be part of the future of Native American representation in Hollywood, and the Choctaw Nation is proud to partner with the studio on this project."

The site features members of the Choctaw Nation detailing their partnership with Marvel and takes a deep dive into Echo's most important Native moments.

You can learn more at echo.choctawnation.com.

What Is Echo About?

Starring Alaqua Cox, all five episodes of Echo debuted exclusively on both Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, January 9th. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene, and Zahn McClarnon.

Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers of Echo. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.

Echo is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu, and will leave Hulu on April 9th.