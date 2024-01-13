Echo Star Alaqua Cox Opens Up About Being Bullied as a Kid: "I Can Do Anything"

Echo star Alaqua Cox reveals she was "bullied for being deaf and an amputee" as a kid.

All five episodes of Echo were released on Disney+ and Hulu this week, and the new Marvel Studios series is having success on both streaming platforms. The show stars Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo, who first debuted in the MCU in Hawkeye. Cox's acting journey has been a unique one. In fact, getting booked as Maya in Hawkeye marked her first acting role. Cox worked various jobs ranging from Amazon and FedEx warehouses to a nursing home before her friends started sending her Marvel's casting call, which was looking for an Indigenous deaf woman in her 20s. In addition to fitting that description, Cox is also an amputee, but that hasn't stopped her from being physical her whole life. During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Cox opened up about her history and revealed she was bullied as a kid for being deaf and an amputee.

"I grew up playing different kinds of sports – I would play one-on-one basketball with my older brother – so I love doing those kinds of physical things," Cox shared.

She added of getting her own Marvel spinoff, "It was very overwhelming. I texted my family back home in Wisconsin, I said, 'I'm getting my own Marvel show!' she shared. "I FaceTimed them right away. I had nobody there to be with me, but I was so proud of myself." She continued, "I come from a hearing family and I have a deaf little brother as well ... All my family sign, we are all very close."

"There was no awareness about deaf culture at all," she added of her school experience. "I got bullied for being deaf and an amputee, and I would complain, but the district wouldn't listen."

"It's funny. When I got this role, those people that used to bully me contacted me," Cox continued. "I'm just very proud to be able to show them that I can do anything. I can achieve anything on the same level as any other normal person could. I can be a superhero. Anything is possible."

What Is Echo About?

Starring Alaqua Cox, all five episodes of Echo debuted exclusively on both Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, January 9th. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene, and Zahn McClarnon.

Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers of Echo. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.

