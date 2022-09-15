Echo Star Alaqua Cox Reveals How Her Attack on Kingpin Sets Up New Disney+ Series

Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez is well on her way to getting her own show spinning out of the events of Hawkeye. There, the vigilante ended up flipping sides against her "uncle" Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), shooting the character in the face as the show's finale started winding down. If you know one thing about comics, however, it's that no characters really stay dead forever. In fact, Fisk will soon return in Echo, sporting an eye-patch similar to a fan-favorite comics story.

While Cox couldn't tell us too much, she did say the show follows her as she travels back home to find out more about her roots.

"Okay, so all I can say is that Maya's actions are leading her to Oklahoma to reconnect to her Indigenous roots and find the definition of family and community," the actor told ComicBook.com at D23 Expo. "But we don't really know about Kingpin yet. I can't really say anything."

Hawkeye was Cox's first professional acting gig, having auditioned for the role while working in a retailer's warehouse. Now, she's found herself an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with her very own series.

"It's just so crazy that I'm getting my own show after Hawkeye. That was like my first acting role, ever," Cox previously said of her MCU role. "I don't know why they're giving me this opportunity, but I'm just grateful. I'm excited for the support and being able to advocate for the Deaf community. We want to have that equality and get more people involved. I'm just so grateful for all of the opportunities I've been given."

She continued, "It's crazy how much my life has already changed because I was a college dropout. I worked at a factory. I'm so excited to show people who I am and what I can do, what anybody can do."

You can see our full interview with Cox above.

Disney's synopsis for the series can be found below.

"The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward."

Echo will debut on Disney+ in 2023.

What other characters do you think will end up appearing in the series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!