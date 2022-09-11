Echo Teaser Confirms Iconic Look for Daredevil Villain

Saturday brought forth one Marvel Studios reveal after the next, from the official announcement and teaser of Werewolf by Night to the cast reveal of Captain America: New World Order. Throughout the House of Ideas' panel at Disney's D23 Expo, Disney+ took center stage, with the audience at the Anaheim Convention Center even catching the first glimpse of footage from Echo. That includes the first look at the return of Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin.

Despite being shot in the closing moments of Hawkeye by Alaqua Cox's Echo, Kingpin is back with a vengeance—and he's even going to be sporting an iconic comic book look. Those in attendance saw the long-time Daredevil villain sporting an eye patch, similar to how he wore bandages over both his eyes during a similar situation in the source material.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Outside of that, little else was revealed. In the footage, Maya Lopez (Cox) will temporarily move back home to research her ancestry. At one point, the character was seen sporting glowing fists too for just a moment.

"It's just so crazy that I'm getting my own show after Hawkeye. That was like my first acting role, ever," Cox previously said of her MCU role. "I don't know why they're giving me this opportunity, but I'm just grateful. I'm excited for the support and being able to advocate for the Deaf community. We want to have that equality and get more people involved. I'm just so grateful for all of the opportunities I've been given."

She continued, "It's crazy how much my life has already changed because I was a college dropout. I worked at a factory. I'm so excited to show people who I am and what I can do, what anybody can do."

Disney's synopsis for the series can be found below.

"The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward."

Echo will debut on Disney+ in 2023.

