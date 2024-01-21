Echo's Vincent D'Onofrio Wasn't in Echo Until Hawkeye Wrapped

Echo dropped on Disney+ and Hulu last week, and the new Marvel Studios series marks the latest appearance by Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. D'Onofrio first played the character in Netflix's Daredevil, and surprised fans by returning in Hawkeye back in 2021. Hawkeye concluded with Maya Lopez/Echo (Alaqua Cox) shooting her "uncle" Wilson, and while fans assumed he survived based on the outcome of the comic, D'Onofrio didn't actually know he'd be coming back for Echo at the time of Hawkeye's production.

"I didn't know beforehand and I didn't know while we were shooting," D'Onofrio shared. "I think that I was told shortly after I finished. I think that they thought there was definitely a feeling that they found the right woman to play Maya Lopez, and I agreed with them ... I enjoyed working with Alaqua on Hawkeye, too. I think I learned a couple of months after."

You can watch our interview with D'Onofrio at the top of the page.

Vincent D'Onofrio Found Kingpin's Voice Through His Own Pain:

During another recent interview between ComicBook.com and D'Onofrio, the actor revealed he found Kingpin's voice through his own pain.

"It's interesting that that you noticed," D'Onofrio said when the "sound" of Kingpin's voice came up. "Yeah, so the way I work is, when it comes to intense things like that, I use events in my own life that happened in the past and that's how I found the voice of him early on for the Netflix series. It's an emotional event that happened in my life, and through that pain, I kind of formed that voice. And so now when he's speaking, it always has a very kind of fragile and sometimes visceral kind of dangerous feel to it."

What Is Echo About?

Starring Alaqua Cox, all five episodes of Echo debuted exclusively on both Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, January 9th. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene, and Zahn McClarnon.

Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers of Echo. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.

Echo is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu and will leave Hulu on April 9th.