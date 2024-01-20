Daredevil's Vincent D'Onofrio Hasn't Gotten the Call to Kick Spider-Man's Ass

Vincent D'Onofrio is back as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in Echo, the new Marvel Studios series that dropped on Disney+ and Hulu last week. After playing Kingpin in Netflix's Daredevil for three seasons, D'Onofrio returned to the role in Hawkeye back in 2021 and will be reprising it yet again in the upcoming reboot, Daredevil: Born Again. D'Onofrio has spoken about his goals for Kingpin and previously declared he would one day "beat Spider-Man's ass" in the MCU. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with D'Onofrio, and we asked if there were any updates on the promised Spidey beating.

"I think if the powers that be want that to happen then it will happen, you know? I think there certainly hasn't been any kind of talk that it's not gonna happen," D'Onofrio explained. "I mean, to me that's the direction that we should go in ... But who knows? You know, you get these calls and they're like, 'Oh we're doing this now.' I'm like, 'Oh, okay.' You know, it's like that."

During D'Onofrio's chat with ComicBook.com, he spoke about some of his dream scenarios for the character.

"I would love to do, like a, What If...? kind of Fisk story," D'Onofrio shared. "I would just like to explore him in a, outside of the usual teaming up of villain and superhero. I'd like to see a truly more realistic version, kind of like what they did with the Joker ... A more interior approach and you know, 10 times darker than anything we've done with him before. You know, exploring that would be really interesting."

When ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhardt suggested, "What if Kingpin got bitten by the radioactive spider instead?," D'Onofrio replied with a laugh. "I think he would commission canisters," he added when asked what kind of webs he would have.

You can watch our interview with D'Onofrio at the top of the page.

Does Echo Set Up Daredevil: Born Again?

Echo features the return of D'Onofrio as Kingpin as well as Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil. Recently, producer Brad Winderbaum spoke with ComicBook.com about the show and how Daredevil's big scene sets up Daredevil: Born Again.

"One of my favorite things about the Daredevil scene in the show is how it defines New York and, you know, not to spoil things, but as we move forward into the future of the MCU and we start telling more grounded New York-based stories, like Daredevil: Born Again, Daredevil himself as a symbol of vigilantism in that city, as a symbol of what it means to be operating in the criminal underworld in New York, it's just so impactful. And Charlie is Daredevil, you can't really separate the two now. Even in that scene [in Echo], he really ... I mean, you just wanna know more, you wanna lean in. It's the greatest hook in the world for our future, moving forward," Winderbaum explained.

Echo is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. Stay tuned for more updates about Daredevil: Born Again.