Elizabeth Olsen Can’t Even Say When She Begins Filming WandaVision

Elizabeth Olsen is currently promoting the second season of her Facebook Watch show, Sorry For Your Loss, and during the actor’s many interviews this month, she’s been asked about her upcoming involvement in Marvel’s Phase Four. Not only is Olsen reprising her role of Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff alongside Paul Bettany’s Vision in the Disney+ series, WandaVision, but she’ll also be a major player in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Olsen was recently interviewed by Entertainment Weekly and revealed that she’s not allowed to discuss when WandaVision is filming.

“At D23 they told me, ‘you’re not allowed to talk about when you shoot,’” Olsen revealed.

“What else is on the ‘do not tell’ list,” EW asked.

“Everything else. That one was a new one to me, but I guess because there’s so many limited series, I think they don’t want people to start guessing plots based on the order they’re filming in,” she added. “All I know is I’m doing Marvel-ish things for a year.”

During the interview, Olsen also praised the WandaVision plot and called Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, a genius. You can watch the full interview in the video above.

WandaVision has been described as “half classic sitcom, half MCU spectacular.” The series will also feature Marvel alums Kat Dennings (Darcy from Thor and Thor: The Dark World) and Randall Park (Agent Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp) as well as MCU newbie, Kathryn Hahn (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Transparent). The whole cast was previously interviewed by Entertainment Weekly and teased what fans can expect from the show.

“It is a mash-up between American sitcoms throughout the decades and Marvel film with these characters,” Olsen teased.

“That’s where it starts,” Bettany explained, “and then it sort of snowballs into an epic Marvel movie that you’ve grown to know or love.”

