Every Marvel and Star Wars Emmy Nomination
Over the past couple of years, Disney+ has proved that it can show up big time when it comes to awards season. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and WandaVision both received plenty of Emmy nominations in 2021, showing that voters will turn out for the tentpole TV fare, even if their big screen counterparts don't get the same treatment. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that the Marvel and Star Wars TV projects on Disney+ once again left their mark on the Emmy nominations, with a total of six different shows in the two franchises earning nods.
For Marvel, the likes of Moon Knight, Loki, Hawkeye, and What If...? all earned nominations. Moon Knight led the entire field with a total of eight nominations, including a voice acting nod for F. Murray Abraham, who played Khonshu. What If...? also earned voice acting nominations for Jeffrey Wright and late Marvel star Chadwick Boseman.
For Star Wars, both The Book of Boba Fett and Star Wars: Visions earned nominations for Disney+. Boba Fett will be up for a total of four awards while Visions is competing for one.
You can check out the full list of Marvel and Star Wars Emmy nominations below!
Moon Knight
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance: F. Murray Abraham
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Outstanding Stunt Performance
Loki
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour)
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Book of Boba Fett
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Outstanding Special Effects in a Season or Movie
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
What...If?
Outstanding Animated Program
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Chadwick Boseman
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Jeffrey Wright
Hawkeye
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program
Outstanding Stunt Performance