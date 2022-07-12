Every Marvel and Star Wars Emmy Nomination

Over the past couple of years, Disney+ has proved that it can show up big time when it comes to awards season. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and WandaVision both received plenty of Emmy nominations in 2021, showing that voters will turn out for the tentpole TV fare, even if their big screen counterparts don't get the same treatment. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that the Marvel and Star Wars TV projects on Disney+ once again left their mark on the Emmy nominations, with a total of six different shows in the two franchises earning nods.

For Marvel, the likes of Moon Knight, Loki, Hawkeye, and What If...? all earned nominations. Moon Knight led the entire field with a total of eight nominations, including a voice acting nod for F. Murray Abraham, who played Khonshu. What If...? also earned voice acting nominations for Jeffrey Wright and late Marvel star Chadwick Boseman.

For Star Wars, both The Book of Boba Fett and Star Wars: Visions earned nominations for Disney+. Boba Fett will be up for a total of four awards while Visions is competing for one.

You can check out the full list of Marvel and Star Wars Emmy nominations below!