Marvel's Eternals: New Closeup Look at Characters Revealed

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is heading in quite a few different directions in Phase 4, though none of the franchise's new entries are quite as substantial of a departure as Eternals, the upcoming film from Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao. Eternals spans thousands of years, telling a story about a race of ancient aliens who watch over life on Earth as history unfolds. In addition to telling such a grandiose story, Eternals is also monumental in that it introduces 10 brand new heroes to the MCU.

Each member of the Eternals is a superhero in their own unique way, giving Zhao the difficult task of introducing each one of them to the franchise while also telling a single, coherent story. To celebrate all of the new characters debuting in Eternals, EW unveiled an entire series of new motion covers that offer a closeup of these heroes.

On Wednesday morning, the new EW covers were released, offering a glimpse at each of the new heroes debuting in Eternals, as well as a hint regarding the important role they play.

You can take a look at the new covers below.