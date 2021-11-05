Marvel's Eternals: New Closeup Look at Characters Revealed
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is heading in quite a few different directions in Phase 4, though none of the franchise's new entries are quite as substantial of a departure as Eternals, the upcoming film from Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao. Eternals spans thousands of years, telling a story about a race of ancient aliens who watch over life on Earth as history unfolds. In addition to telling such a grandiose story, Eternals is also monumental in that it introduces 10 brand new heroes to the MCU.
Each member of the Eternals is a superhero in their own unique way, giving Zhao the difficult task of introducing each one of them to the franchise while also telling a single, coherent story. To celebrate all of the new characters debuting in Eternals, EW unveiled an entire series of new motion covers that offer a closeup of these heroes.
On Wednesday morning, the new EW covers were released, offering a glimpse at each of the new heroes debuting in Eternals, as well as a hint regarding the important role they play.
You can take a look at the new covers below.
Sersei
Meet Sersi, who has a soft spot for humans. @gemma_chan and @TheEternals cast assemble, introducing Marvel's family of immortals to protect mankind from their oldest enemy. https://t.co/2FEew28l1D Story by @devancoggan pic.twitter.com/JjnZdSe6CA— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 18, 2021
Ikaris
Meet the all-powerful Ikaris. @_richardmadden and his #Eternals costars bring a race of immortals to the MCU in a thrilling new adventure. Go behind the scenes: https://t.co/2FEew28l1D Story by @devancoggan pic.twitter.com/HghTyvHoxP— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 18, 2021
Kingo
Meet the cosmic-powered Kingo. @kumailn and @TheEternals cast assemble, introducing a new, unconventional Marvel Studios super team. https://t.co/2FEew28l1D Story by @devancoggan pic.twitter.com/ES5UaZtpnV— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 18, 2021
Sprite
Meet the forever young Sprite. Lia McHugh and her #Eternals costars usher in an ageless, superpowered new group dedicated to protecting humankind in the MCU. https://t.co/2FEew28l1D pic.twitter.com/iNNaetK6kF— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 18, 2021
Phastos
Meet the inventor Phastos. Brian Tyree Henry and @TheEternals cast assemble, introducing Marvel's family of immortals who feel simultaneously like an ancient power and completely new. https://t.co/2FEew28l1D pic.twitter.com/PD7QUiyWWP— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 18, 2021
Makkari
Meet the speedster Makkari. @LaurenRidloff, the MCU’s first deaf hero, and her #Eternals costars introduce a powerful family of immortals in Marvel’s next big adventure. https://t.co/2FEew28l1D pic.twitter.com/3iVR3GPPiv— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 18, 2021
Druig
Meet the aloof Druig. @BarryKeoghan and @TheEternals cast come together for a cosmic, millennia-spanning epic that might be Marvel's most ambitious film so far. https://t.co/2FEew28l1D pic.twitter.com/02sFzFQAuF— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 18, 2021
Gilgamesh
Meet strongman Gilgamesh. Don Lee and his #Eternals costars are ready to unveil the MCU’s new super team: all-powerful immortals. https://t.co/2FEew28l1D pic.twitter.com/JfEkF9Rf6l— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 18, 2021
Ajak
Meet spiritual leader Ajak. @salmahayek and @TheEternals cast assemble to introduce an ageless, unconventional band of heroes determined to save Earth. https://t.co/2FEew28l1D pic.twitter.com/0Fpin9WESt— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 18, 2021
Athena
Meet the warrior Thena. Angelina Jolie and her #Eternals costars introduce a new Marvel super team in a sprawling saga about immortals keeping watch over humanity. https://t.co/2FEew28l1D pic.twitter.com/yc51kwiXWn— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 18, 2021