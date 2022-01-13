Eternals Character’s Surprising Marvel Return Might Have Been Spoiled by Social Media

Sometimes social media can get the best of us. In fact, Marvel Studios might even label the digital sphere Public Enemy #1 due to its close association with spoilers and the like. Case in point: one recent seemingly harmless TikTok may have just spoiled the return of an Eternals character long thought dead. In the closing moments of the Chloe Zhao film, Ikaris (Richard Madden) flies directly into the Sun, burning himself to a crisp so as to not face the Celestials and their judgment.

Only a TikTok user named Emmy Kennard may have accidentally revealed Ikaris is alive. On the popular video platform, Kennard shared a video (via Cosmic Circus) with a caption the reads, “When your brother is a stunt double and his next job is a character coming back into the MCU.”

You see, Kennard’s brother happens to be stuntman Joe Kennard, the personal stunt double to Madden. Not only did Kennard work with Madden on Eternals, but also on Madden’s Citadel. According to his IMDb listing, Kennard hasn’t served as a stunt double for anyone else in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

https://www.tiktok.com/@emmytriggerzzz/video/7051976099667971334

If you’re scratching your head trying to wonder how Ikaris could return, you wouldn’t be the only one. Eternals scribe Kaz Firpo has even confirmed the character is, in fact, dead.

“What is the melting point of an Eternal? How long does it take to literally melt an Eternal robot?” Firpo previously told CBR. “For what it’s worth… yeah, it was always that. He can’t bear to face his family after what he’s done, which he realizes.”

He added, “It began as an exile that I think, throughout the course of the filmmaking, really became something that needed to be definitive. It really is a moment of saying, ‘It’s sacrifice.’ It’s sort of saying, ‘I can’t serve the Eternals. If I can’t serve the Celestials, and I can’t be with my family, then I choose this third option,’ which — for him — really is oblivion.”

