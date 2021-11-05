Eternals Director Chloe Zhao Reveals She Also Wrote the Script

Eternals director Chloé Zhao has confirmed that she also wrote the upcoming Marvel Studios film. The film is going to introduce the Marvel Cinematic Universe to an ensemble of immortal characters whose lives have spanned several thousands of years. Eternals is expected to change the audience's perspective on the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a star-studded cast which is going to bring some heavy hitter characters from Marvel Comics pages to life in live-action for the first time. Zhao is taking full responsibility for their introduction, having directed and written the movie which should be a major gamechanger.

"I am the writer on the Eternals, the credits just aren't updated yet," Zhao said in the interview seen in the video above, promoting her Nomadland film. "I don't know what it would be like if I don't write the films [I direct]... In the writing process is where I bring in my sensibility, that's a huge part of it. I'm creating situations that will allow certain cinematic language to come in that I've learned on my last three films."

Zhao's thorough creative process should excite fans looking forward to her upcoming film, as her past efforts which see her having total creative control over films have yielded great results.Nomadland, The Rider, and Songs My Brothers Taught Me have been well-received films, each winning several awards.

She has not been shy about aggressively pursuing the Eternals gig, one which she has thoroughly earned! "I have been a fan of the MCU for the last decade. So, I put the word out there I wanted to make a Marvel movie and the right project came to me," Zhao said while speaking with director Barry Jenkins in a discussion for Variety. "I just wanted to work with that team. Again, back to world-building. It is my favorite thing. That’s why I love “Star Wars.” There is a world that is so rich. I wanted to enter it and see what I can do. It’s the same as what you’re saying. Can I put a spin on it while still being true to the essence of it? That’s exciting to me. It’s not that different than me going to the world of rodeo cowboys and saying, 'My spin on that is going to be this,' and it’s a collaboration. The chemistry of that, when it’s right, it could be very exciting."

Are you excited for Eternals? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

Eternals is slated to hit theaters in November of 2021.