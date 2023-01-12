Eternals Star Still Hasn't Heard Any Updates About a Sequel or an MCU Return

Eternals was released at the end of 2021, and Marvel fans are curious to know when or if the cast will be returning for a sequel. There have been rumors that an Eternals 2 is in the works, but no official word has come from Marvel. We've seen a few minor references to the film in other MCU projects, including some nods to Kumail Nanjiani's character, Kingo. He was referenced in Ms. Marvel last year and was seen on a poster in Los Angeles in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Recently, Nanjiani had a chat with Total Film (via Games Radar) and claimed he's uncertain about his Marvel future. While it can be hard to take Marvel actors at their word these days, Nanjiani did appear to be telling the outlet the truth.

"Yeah! I mean, listen, I have plans today. I don't know if they have plans," Nanjianjo said when asked about Kingo's return. "I would love to come back. But I'm sort of waiting to hear when or if that's going to happen. I'm hoping I get to do more. I had a great time playing that character. It'd be a shame if he's a sort of one-and-done. But, you know, the decision's not mine to make."

Has Kingo Met The Avengers?

In Eternals, Kingo hinted that he may have had some encounters with other powered people in the past. During a chat with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis back in 2021, Nanjiani didn't give away any names but teased that Kingo has definitely met some bigwigs.

"Yes," Nanjiani replied when asked if they had developed that part of Kingo's history. "Chloe [Zhao] had it all mapped out, and she had a very specific sense of... Because the thing is, Eternals have sort of been in hiding, right? So they haven't been going around talking to Iron-Man and Captain America and all those people. They've been pretending to be normal human beings. But it makes sense that my character would have met another character who's not from Earth either. I'm trying to be vague. I don't know what I'm allowed to say or not. So I think that was all part of the stuff, so that even though Eternals really is a standalone movie, you want to feel the presence, and the reality of, the rest of the MCU around it. And Chloe is such a nerd with an encyclopedic knowledge of Marvel and the MCU. So she was really excited about dropping these references in."

Are you hoping to see Kingo again? Tell us in the comments!