Eternals 2 Reportedly in the Works According to New Update

The mystery surrounding a sequel to Chloé Zhao's Eternals continues to swirl. Earlier this year, Patton Oswalt revealed a follow-up was in the works in which he was set to return as Pip the Troll. Then one of Oswalt's costars started walking back the comments, chalking it up to a big case of misunderstanding. Now, a the team supporting a third Eternals star says Eternals 2 is back on.

As eagle-eyed fans have noticed online, the management agency of Ma Dong-seok/Don Lee listed he will soon begin work on Eternals 2. "As production on the drama Hive remains unclear, Ma Dong-seok is in discussion and planning for many movies and dramas scheduled for production next year," the agency said via a translation from @UPDATESETERNALS. "Currently, Ma Dong-seok is filming Criminal City. Holy Night: Demon Hunters, Wilderness, and Criminal City 3 are about to be released, and Eternals 2 and other global projects he'll be appearing in are planned to be produced."

Don Lee’s agency and management team has just put out a new statement showcasing the actors upcoming projects in the next few years with ‘#ETERNALS 2’ listed on the list of projects!



(Source: https://t.co/r3HsEFVbPz) pic.twitter.com/fdFbyFziJ9 — Eternals Updates (@UPDATESETERNALS) December 26, 2022

Where will the Eternals appear next?



While a direct sequel has been confirmed, Nate Moore confirmed with ComicBook.com earlier this month the characters would, in fact, return. "I don't want to spoil anything, but we have not seen the last of those characters," Moore told us on the press tour for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

When is Harry Styles returning as Eros?

The beloved musician officially made his MCU debut in an Eternals post-credits scene, appearing alongside Oswalt's Pip in a brief moment. While it has yet to be seen how his character will return, Kumail Nanjiani revealed earlier this year the character's debut was nearly a lot different.

"I started hearing rumblings of it here and there, and I thought it was bullshit," Nanjiani told the podcast. "I was like, 'The guy from One Direction? No way.' Then you show up to work one day, and there's gorgeous Harry Styles. 'Hey, mate!' I'm like, 'Hey, what are you doing here, man?' We actually shot a different scene with Harry Styles because the ending now, my character is not in that scene. But we shot a version where I was with him. And it was a very… it was a different sort of post-credit sequence."

"We didn't… We don't really– we didn't really talk. We just sort of like made eyes at each other from afar. No, it was sort of… I don't know if I'm allowed to say…" the Eternals star added when asked what happened in the alternate take.

Eternals is now streaming on Disney+.