Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Has an Eternals Easter Egg

Kingo is a bonafide movie star. The Eternals character played by Kumail Nanjiani has become Marvel Studios' go-to Easter egg machine, with the studio including the character in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on two occasions. When Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) hit Hollywood in search of Kevin Bacon, two posters can be seen sporting Kingo's likeness.

The Holiday Special isn't the first time such posters have been discovered as photos from the set of Loki Season Two shared similar Kingo Easter eggs earlier this summer. As for the character's future goes, Nanjiani previously said he's unaware of where the character may pop up next.

"I'm completely in the dark. I have no idea what's going on. Truly no idea what's going on. I genuinely don't know when or if Kingo is coming back to the MCU. I really have no idea. I'm just really excited about the direction they're going," Nanjiani said in a recent chat with Collider. "The new people they've cast are really good. I just saw the new Black Panther movie, and I've never seen a blockbuster like that, that's so complicated and tragic, in so many different ways, but also really fun and funny and thrilling. So, I think they're really stretching and doing some great stuff right now. I'd love to come back and do stuff, but I genuinely have no idea."

Are the Eternals going to return?

According to Eternals producer Nate Moore, the characters seen in the Chloe Zhao feature will return at some point, though the exact time has yet to be seen. "I don't want to spoil anything, but we have not seen the last of those characters," Moore told ComicBook.com earlier this month.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special are streaming exclusively on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.

