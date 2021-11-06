Marvel Fans Are Already Ranking the Eternals Characters

The characters that made up the original Avengers team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe were introduced over the course of five separate movies before coming together in 2012, and there were only six of them. Eternals brings to life the latest superhero team from Marvel Studios, and all 10 heroes that make up the titular group are hitting the screen at the exact same time. Marvel Studios is introducing nearly a dozen characters in just one movie and fans are loving the chance to meet a bunch of new MCU characters with the Eternals debut this weekend.

Of course, since all of the members of the Eternals are hitting the screen together, and since they all come from the same ancient race of beings, fans have taken to social media to post their ranks of the characters.

What’s interesting about all these rankings popping up online is that there doesn’t seem to be a consensus about the different characters. The different lists are all over the place, with each of the Eternals finding themselves on top of one ranking or another. There don’t seem to be any universally disliked Eternals, either. They’re all getting some serious love online.

You can take a look at some of the Eternals ranking lists below (no spoilers, don’t worry).

