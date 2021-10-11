Eternals Producer Teases Avengers 5 Plans

In the wake of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios went to San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 to announce its Phase 4 slate. To the surprise of many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, there was no Avengers title among the many movies and TV shows. Since that day in July of 2019, the brand has added more titles to its packed line-up which now has release dates going as far out as 2024 and titles planted through 2023. With Eternals being the next film set to release, ComicBook.com visited the set in January of 2019 where producer Nate Moore was asked if Marvel Studios is going to build towards another Avengers film with the coming stories.

“I think you can, or you can not, you know what I mean?” Moore said. “And I think, Avengers 4 was called Endgame for a reason. We haven’t really talked in a real way about what an Avengers 5 would be even.” Though this interview took place in early 2020, there has been no indication of this changing, although Marvel Studios is better at keeping such secrets than many other studios.

“I think we can have it either way if we want,” Moore said. “We could build towards it or we could just say, ‘Hey, here’s a standalone Avengers movie.’ And I think as long as the story was strong and interesting enough people will come and see it. We’re kind of nerds so we like to build towards things and we like to spread bread crumbs and see where they come… But yeah, and I think audiences also kind of want to be surprised. So, to some degree, we don’t want to say, ‘You saw that trick, let’s do that trick again.’ What’s the new way to surprise people if, and when we did an Avengers movie, what would be the funnest version of that?”

The answer to that question might be a villain. Jonathan Majors is set to tear up timelines as Kang the Conqueror and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness might just have some multiversal side effects on all of the movies which follow. “It could be anything,” Moore said. “Do you go the opposite and make the stakes really personal and small, because what’s bigger than Endgame? You know what I mean? How do we make the stakes bigger than that?” The universe is going to collapse? I don’t know. Or is it there another way where, ‘Oh, here’s a really clever Mission: Impossible style Avengers movie that gets to be smaller. Again, all ideas we can play with, but I do feel like the door’s a bit open and audiences will be kind of game to follow us.”

What would you like to see in a fifth Avengers movie? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!