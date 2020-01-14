Marvel Releases New Eternals Synopsis

The new year is here, and that means there’s plenty to look forward to on the comic front. For the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it will be busy on both the small and big screen. November will see the awaited release of The Eternals, and a brand-new synopsis has gone live for the superhero flick.

The description went live today ahead of a Disney investor’s meeting. Courtesy of Marvel Studios, the lengthy synopsis teases the The Eternals‘ villain and describes each of its main characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Marvel Studios’ The Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, The Deviants,” the synopsis explains.

Continuing, a character breakdown is given. From Gemma Chan to Salma Hayak, the cast of The Eternals is stacked, and each star will have an intriguing role to play.

“The outstanding ensemble cast include Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as the cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayak as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-coul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as the aloof longer Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harrington was cast as Dane Whitman.”

Currently, the MCU is set to welcome this movie in November. The Eternals is currently filming overseas with its latest shoot taking place at Oxford University. And in case you somehow missed it, Nanjiani just about broke social media last year when a shirtless photo of him was released showing off his superhero-certified physique.

Are you excited to check out The Eternals later this year? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.