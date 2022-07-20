Ethan Hawke Says Daughter and Stranger Things Star Maya Hawke Convinced Him to Join Moon Knight

Ethan Hawke has largely kept to smaller indie flicks for the latest part of his career, so it was a shock to many when it was announced the Oscar-nominated actor was joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hawke fans finally got that wish realized earlier this year when the actor appeared as the villainous Arthur Harrow in Moon Knight, an original character he helped to develop alongside the show's filmmakers.

A large reason as to why Hawke joined the MCU comes courtesy of his daughter, the breakout star of Netflix's Stranger Things. According to Ethan, his daughter was the person to convince him to join the Marvel world and make it his own.

"Maya would say to me, 'Why are you sitting on the outside and telling everyone their sandbox is bad? Why don't you go into their sandbox, play with them, and show them what you have to offer?'" the actor said in a recent interview with IndieWire. "I said to Oscar Isaac, 'We've got to go play in Marvel's sandbox and try to do what we do. We don't have to change Marvel. We just want to show them what we're capable of doing and see if they find it interesting.' So we had a lot of rehearsals and worked on things a lot. We had a really good experience."

Though Hawke admitted in the same interview he made sure not to sign a long-term deal with Marvel Studios, he's previously suggested he doesn't believe his character has wrapped up his character arc.

"The good news is that it's possibly both," Hawke told IGN ahead of Moon Knight's premiere in March. "It lives and breathes on its own merits, it functions as a limited series -- and if people are engaged and excited by it then it could be the origin story of a larger thing."

Moon Knight is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+."

