Evangeline Lilly Wraps Filming For ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’

As the vast majority of us continue to eagerly await the teaser trailer of Avengers:Infinity War — it’s rather easy to forget that the crew at Marvel Studios actually has other movies in production besides those that feature the Mad Titan Thanos.

Black Panther is in the can for a February 2018 release and another movie —Ant-Man and the Wasp — is inching closer to completing production, if actress Evangeline Lilly‘s social media postings are any indication.

Lilly plays Hope van Dyne — The Wasp — in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and she took to Facebook earlier today to share that she was spending her last day on set.

Uploading a picture of her chair alongside co-stars Paul Rudd and Michael Douglas, Lilly mentioned she’d miss her colleagues, before commenting that it was her last day on set.

Various details — such as rumored plot details or character teases — on director Peyton Reed’s follow-up flick to Ant-Man have surfaced over the past few weeks, but Lilly is only the second member of the cast to confirm they’ve wrapped filming.

Walton Goggins — who’ll play Cross Tech weapons designer Sonny Burch in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut — posted on social media earlier this week that he had also finished filming principal photography.