There’s a lot of mystery going into Avengers: Endgame; who will live? Who will die? Who all might return from the “snap?” But one thing that we know for sure is that Endgame will change the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) forever from here on out. As a culmination of over 21 films and with over a decade’s worth of work behind it, Avengers: Endgame is the definitive closing chapter to what we’re now referring to as the Infinity Saga. So what happens next? Well, here’s everything we know about the MCU after Avengers: Endgame.

First off, let’s talk about sequels and what we know without a shadow of a doubt, and it’s called Spider-Man: Far From Home. That’s it. We know Marvel has plenty of other release dates on the docket for the next few years, and we even know what a lot of those are likely to be, but Marvel has yet to confirm what else is in development and when each film might be released. Why? More than likely it’s to avoid spoilers for Endgame, but these are the movies that we’re all but positive we’re going to get: Black Panther 2, Doctor Strange 2, Captain Marvel 2, and now that Disney has announced they’ve rehired James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. We’re also supposedly getting a solo film for Black Widow, a movie about Shang-Chi, and a movie about The Eternals, which is rumored to have Angelina Jolie attached to it.

And let’s not forget about the live-action series that have been announced for Disney’s upcoming streaming service, one of which will focus on Loki, the other of which will focus on Scarlet Witch. In the wake of Disney’s $71 billion purchase of Fox though, the big question everyone’s wondering is will we see either a) mutants or b) the Fantastic Four in the MCU anytime soon? The short answer is yes. Whether either property is being fast tracked for Phase 4 or not, we can’t say, but expect some big news regarding the X-Men or Fantastic Four after Avengers: Endgame.

Many people are also wondering about the next big MCU bad guy. Thanos had been in the works ever since 2012 when he popped up in an end-credits scene after the first Avengers. It would be six years after that debut that we would see him square off with the Avengers. The long game worked so well for Marvel, it’s not outside the realm of possibility that we’ll see another threat to the Avengers to take the place of Thanos, and it’s reasonable to assume they will be making an appearance very soon as well. The most popular candidates at this stage are Galactus, Kang, or Dr. Doom, but until someone makes a surprise cameo, we won’t know for sure.

Where do you think the MCU is going to be post-Endgame? Let me know in the comments or tweet me @ChrisKillian.