New The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Poster Released

As each week brings us a brand new episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Disney and Marvel are releasing another unique poster to celebrate the series. Marvel Studios partnered with several different artists to design different takes on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's poster, the third of which was released on Wednesday morning. The official Falcon and the Winter Soldier Twitter account shared the new poster, which was designed by Bella Grace.

"Let's get to work," reads the tweet with the new artwork. "Check out the third in a series of posters inspired by Marvel Studios' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."

Let's get to work 🙌 Check out the third in a series of posters inspired by Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Artist credit to @bellagraceart. Stream the second episode of the Original Series now on @DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/OdZn0OPrHZ — The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (@falconandwinter) March 31, 2021

The poster shows Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, front and center, with Baron Zemo looming large in the background. Sharon Carter is also featured on the image, with Captain America's shield displayed across the bottom.

Missing from the poster is John Walker, who was revealed to be the new Captain America at the very end of the first episode. He took on a much larger role in episode two, fighting crime as the new Cap, a mantle that should belong to Sam.

During an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, actor Wyatt Russell talked about his new John Walker character, and what might be in store for the new Cap in the future.

"Well that's, unfortunately not too much, because that's sort of where the story ends up going," Russell said of how Walker's new role connects to the relationship between Sam and Bucky. "And how the story arc ends up, where it ends up taking him, is an interesting one that I can't obviously share with you." Many suspect there is more than meets than eye with Walker, especially given his comic book stories which involved staged attacks to get him the role of Captain America, in the first place.

"I can say, in my opinion, it was very interesting. It was very interesting to play and when you're playing it with Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie, it's pretty easy, because they're both fantastic actors and great people. So that's my way of evading that question."

What do you think of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier so far? Let us know in the comments!

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

