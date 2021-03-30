Falcon And Winter Soldier: Wyatt Russell On John Walker's Captain America Future

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe surprised its audience when the first episode of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier ended by having Wyatt Russell take the screen as John Walker. He was not just John Walker, though. The first time the world met this character, he was also being introduced to the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as its new Captain America after Steve Rogers parted ways with the role (and possibly perished, himself). Now, fans are having a hard time trusting John Walker as Captain America, and many expect to see him hand over or lose the shield before The Falcon and The Winter Soldier comes to an end. Talking to ComicBook.com, Russell teased what he can about John Walker's future.

"Well that's, unfortunately not too much, because that's sort of where the story ends up going," Russell said of how Walker's role as Cap is tied to the evolution of his relationship with Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. "And how the story arc ends up, where it ends up taking him, is an interesting one that I can't obviously share with you." Many suspect there is more than meets than eye with Walker, especially given his comic book stories which involved staged attacks to get him the role of Captain America, in the first place.

"I can say, in my opinion, it was very interesting," Russell says. "It was very interesting to play and when you're playing it with Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie, it's pretty easy, because they're both fantastic actors and great people. So that's my way of evading that question."

With how the actor talks about the character and fans' reactions to his introduction, it does not sound like redemption is on the horizon like it might be for Erin Kellyman's Karli Morgenthau. "It's kind of part of the character and it was part of the draw, was being able to play someone like that and try to do it convincingly," Russell says. "But it was fun to be able to be set up as that character. Normally everyone's always trying to make you likable, or more vulnerable, or whatever it is. And this was a different thing for me to be able to do. And I had a blast doing it."

