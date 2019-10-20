Falcon and The Winter Soldier Starts Production on Monday

One of the biggest series coming to Disney+ from Marvel Studios has to be The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Now, this weekend at Pandemic in Houston series star Sebastian Stan gave some confirmation on when the series will begin filming. A question of when the big day would get underway led the actor to reveal that the filming would get underway this week, as soon as tomorrow. The crowd absolutely loved that answer and let out an audible reaction to the admission. As most of the productions around the Marvel Cinematic Universe function, details have been tightly guarded around where these series will be filmed and what dates the filming starts in earnest.

A recent report indicated the Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes’ adventures would start filming on October 22nd. That date ended up being not very far off at all. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will be the first series to hit Disney+ and was already in pre-production. The opening chapter for the new Captain Americasaga will be here before you know it. Atlanta is expected to play host to the filming as the state has been used for a lot of Marvel Studios’ previous output. Pinewood Studios will be the familiar stomping grounds and the working title is reportedly “Tag Team.”

WHAT DID I TELL YOU! WHAT DID I SAAAAAAYYYY!! pic.twitter.com/KRNP4eEkZ3 — SEB LAUGHED AT 𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐚 🖤!! (@tvnistark) October 20, 2019

San Diego Comic-Con brought a lot of news with it, including the release date for the upcoming series. Fall 2020 will be a very busy one for Disney+ as this series will probably end up taking center stage. The con also featured confirmation of Daniel Bruhl returning in the role of Baron Zemo. A promo video from the event even showed off the villain donning that iconic purple mask that his comic counterpart is known for. Anthony Mackie has a lot to get adjusted to in this new post-Avengers: Endgame world. A brand new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is underway and he’s the one holding Captain America’s shield. The actor spoke at Celebrity Fan Fest about the exact moment he’d be picking up the mantle.

“We were shooting in Atlanta and Chris Evans had a bunch of us over to his house to watch a football game, because we all hate the Patriots and he loves the Patriots,” Mackie explained. “He and I go downstairs and he’s showing me the house and he’s like, ‘So are you excited?’ I’m like, ‘I mean yeah, it’s gonna be a football game. I love football, I watch football every week, but I didn’t know you were this into it.’ And he’s like, ‘No, about the script. You haven’t read the scene?’ I was like, ‘No.’ So he jumps up, runs out of the room and back in with the script and hits me with the script. He’s like ‘Page 85! Read it! Read it!’ And he sits there like a kid watching [me read it].”

Some still haven’t gotten over Sam Wilson being the one to raise the shield. A lot of people were expecting Bucky to be the one under the stars and stripes right now. But, Sebastian Stan would have it no other way.

“Not really though, if you think about it. It makes no sense for him to…why would you give it to the guy that’s been trying to have a whole new history outside of the thing he’s been trapped by,” Stan told Yahoo! earlier this year “I remember I found out [about Falcon getting the shield] the day we were shooting. I was like ‘Oh wow, this is the deal.’ But it makes sense. He’s [Sam Wilson] has been his [Captain America’s] right-hand for a long time at this point.”

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is scheduled to premiere in Fall 2020 on Disney+.