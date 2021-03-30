The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Anthony Mackie Reveals His Celebrity Crush

✖

If Anthony Mackie got his way, he'd be taking Jamie Lee Curtis on the finest dinner date possible. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star is still taking part in a substantial press tour for the Disney+ alongside costar Sebastian Stan and during one recent stop, the subject of celebrity crushes happened to come up. That's when Mackie decided to bare all.

Speaking with Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham on Sirius XM's Stars, Mackie said True Lies was so formative in his youth, he'd love to treat Curtis to dinner should the opportunity ever arise.

"I would go on a date with Jamie Lee Curtis, she was so beautiful in Trading Places," Mackie revealed. "Jamie Lee Curtis, golf clap."

The subject then switched to True Lies, the classic action-comedy starring Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"They shot part of it [True Lies] in New Orleans and I remember going out to the lakefront where they shot it and they had that Harrier Jet that took off," the actor added. "Schwarzenegger flew off in it to shoot the truck with the missiles, so I was like 14 or 15. I was a kid."

The group got on the topic of celebrity crushes after Stan revealed he nearly got to go on a date with Sharon Stone after the two appeared together on an episode of The Late Late Show. One clip of the now-infamous appearance has garnered nearly seven million views on YouTube.

On a similar note, the various stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been making their claim to the title of "America's ass" ever since Chris Evans' Steve Rogers departed the cinematic world. According to WandaVision star Paul Bettany, Mackie now has the title.

"I will tell you, Anthony's ass is amazing. And I actually saw them talking together about their ass, and they decided to have a squat-jumping competition and who could jump over this thing [when] we were all on set somewhere," Bettany told KFC Radio. "Mackie went, 'I'm gonna beat you! What are you talking about?' I went to Chris, 'Dude, he's gonna beat you. Look at the size of his ass! He's got more muscle in his ass cheeks than I have in my entire body, he's gonna beat you.'"

