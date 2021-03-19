Batroc the Leaper Appearance In Falcon and the Winter Soldier Has Twitter Buzzing

The first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has finally arrived on Disney+, bringing with it two of the most popular supporting heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes are getting the spotlight to themselves this time around, without having to play second fiddle to Steve Rogers. However, the two heroes aren't the only ones returning to the MCU with this new series. Baron Zemo and Sharon Carter are both set for their on-screen comebacks at some point in the series, and Friday's premiere features another return that fans may not have expected to see so early on.

Batroc the Leaper, played by UFC fighter Georges St-Pierre, appeared briefly in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, fighting Steve Rogers on a hijacked boat in the first act of the movie. It was known that the character would be returning in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but he surprised fans by popping up in the early scenes of the very first episode.

St-Pierre returns as Batroc to fight Sam Wilson in an airborne chase scene at the beginning of the episode. We don't want to say much more about his appearance in order to avoid potential spoilers, but it's safe to note that he could be back around again later on in the series.

Since the episode went live early Friday morning, Twitter has been buzzing about Batroc's return to action.