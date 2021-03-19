Batroc the Leaper Appearance In Falcon and the Winter Soldier Has Twitter Buzzing
The first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has finally arrived on Disney+, bringing with it two of the most popular supporting heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes are getting the spotlight to themselves this time around, without having to play second fiddle to Steve Rogers. However, the two heroes aren't the only ones returning to the MCU with this new series. Baron Zemo and Sharon Carter are both set for their on-screen comebacks at some point in the series, and Friday's premiere features another return that fans may not have expected to see so early on.
Batroc the Leaper, played by UFC fighter Georges St-Pierre, appeared briefly in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, fighting Steve Rogers on a hijacked boat in the first act of the movie. It was known that the character would be returning in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but he surprised fans by popping up in the early scenes of the very first episode.
St-Pierre returns as Batroc to fight Sam Wilson in an airborne chase scene at the beginning of the episode. We don't want to say much more about his appearance in order to avoid potential spoilers, but it's safe to note that he could be back around again later on in the series.
Since the episode went live early Friday morning, Twitter has been buzzing about Batroc's return to action.
Yessir
prevnext
cw // #FalconAndWinterSoldier spoilers— Jay (@jayspatrol) March 19, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
BATROC IS BACK YESSIR pic.twitter.com/1buXPpeqxc
OOOH
prevnext
Here we goooo#tfatwsspoilers
-The music is so cap-like 😩— 🌙jordan✨ (@jojobee_art) March 19, 2021
-OH SHIT ITS BATROC
-this whole first sequence is incredible effects-wise wow it looks so good
-SAMMM WHAT A BADASS
-this air force kid is cute
-RHODEY !!!
-oh god the subtle sound of the shield 😭
So Glad
prevnext
So glad to see Batroc again ❤️ #FalconAndTheWinterSoldier— toy story 2 was okay (@imn0tabot) March 19, 2021
I Know That Guy!
prevnext
SPOILERS FOR #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier !!!!!!!
Me when I see Rhodey and Batroc (Captain America: Winter Soldier) pic.twitter.com/Ymuvfvm2PN— My Cinema Adventure| #StopAsianHate (@e_02young) March 19, 2021
Will You Never Learn?
prevnext
Batroc is once again causing trouble for those Avengers boys. Oh Batroc, will you never learn?? pic.twitter.com/JMLATnrLYG— Sam Grady (@NiceNormalFun) March 19, 2021
OMG
prevnext
SAM v. BATROC OMG— jelz | tfatws spoilers (@anjellycax) March 19, 2021
Parallels
prevnext
#FalconAndWinterSoldier spoilers
i'm still thinking about the not at all subtle parallel of ca:tws starting with cap fighting batroc the leaper and fatws starting with sam (falcon) ((CAP)) fighting batroc the leaper— brigadier general bethany (@tempestaurora) March 19, 2021
if you want confirmation of endgame cap!sam that's it
Leaper!!!
prevnext
Is it wrong to be a Batroc fan? I feel like his presence in a story makes me happier in more than a "thing I recognize" way. He is ze leaper!— Amusingly Cursed (@dominomask) March 19, 2021
Surprise!
prevnext
BATROC?????? omg throwback i know they mentioned him in interviews but i was still surprised to see him lol— sharu⁷ 🍊 TFATWS SPOILERS (@justonedayism) March 19, 2021
A+ Casting
prev
GSP as Batroc has always been my favorite casting #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier— abel. (@belKassa_) March 19, 2021