Falcon And Winter Soldier Director Kari Skogland Interview is Available Now - Phase Zero

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland joined ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast on Friday for Episode 16. Episode 16 was recorded live on Friday 12pm ET / 9am PT on the official ComicBook.com Twitch channel before being made available on all major podcast platforms, where you can subscribe to and download the podcast now! The director joined at the top of the show, describing the process of working on the series afteer 2020 called for a temporary shutdown, shaping the story, and where the MCU might take some of the show's characters. Skogland joining the show live follows in the footsteps of WandaVision director Matt Shakman whiich can be found on the podcast platforms as Episode 9!

Phase Zero is ComicBook.com's MCU-centric podcast, taking a look at the latest news surrounding Marvel Studios projects and featuring special guests and fan opportunities each week. Previous live guests have included Thanos creator Jim Starlin, The Vision writer Tom King, ESPN's Matthew Berry, NXT wrestler Johnny Gargano, and Disney's Flora & Ulysses director Lena Kan. Guests who joined through pre-taped interviews include Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and WandaVision's Monica Rambeau actress Teyonah Parris. Phase Zero launched its first episode on January 15, launching into the top 1% of podcasts worldwide and accumulating more than 100,000 listens within the first 6 episodes.

On Skogland's resumé, not only will you find The Falcon and The Winter Soldier but also several popular titles many fans will be familiar with. Skogland worked with Marvel TV (a separate entity from Marvel Studios which produced The Falcon and The Winter Soldier) for an episode of Netflix's The Punisher. Other comic book work includes two episodes of The Waking Dead and its spinoff series Fear the Walking Dead. Skogland has also directed episode of Penny Dreadful, House of Cards, NOS4A2, Vikings, and more.

#TFATWS was always going to include Contessa Valentina, before or after #BlackWidow. Director Kari Skogland explains how the delays impacted the production and story! New episode is available on all major podcast platforms now! pic.twitter.com/H8dTtmEHgX — Phase Zero (@PhaseZeroCB) April 30, 2021

