Falcon and the Winter Soldier Disney+ Series Reportedly Lands a 2020 Release Date

Now that Avengers: Endgame is officially in the books, fans are eagerly wondering what the Marvel Cinematic Universe has in store next. And thankfully, we now know when one of the franchise’s highly-anticipated entries is expected to debut. Deadline recently revealed a slew of new titles surrounding Falcon and Winter Soldier, an upcoming live-action series that is coming to the Disney+ streaming service. Among those was a pretty big clue about the series’ release date, which is expected to be August of 2020.

This serves as the first idea of an official release date for one of Marvel’s Disney+, despite quite a few of them being in various stages of development. WandaVision, surrounding Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s MCU characters, as well as a Loki solo series are confirmed to be in the works for the streaming service, but do not have official release dates.

While the plot of Falcon and Winter Soldier is still unclear, we know that the series will follow Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) on some sort of new adventure. The report also reveals that Kari Skogland will be directing all six episodes of the miniseries, and that Daniel Bruhl and Emily Van Camp are in talks to reprise their roles as Baron Zemo and Sharon Carter.

Given the fact that Bucky and Sam are bonafide fan-favorites in the MCU and beyond, it’s hard to deny that Falcon and Winter Soldier will have a lot of ground to potentially cover.

“I think my favorite is all the Ed Brubaker stuff,” Stan said during a recent convention appearance. “That was my favorite stuff, and it was just really great to get to do some of that in the movies, and you know, I would love…I always say this all the time but I think it would be really interesting to see like the whole Winter Soldier that we haven’t seen yet. If you think about it, he had a whole other life sort of as this ulterior ego so to speak. Like when you see the Winter Soldier now he’s sort of like a machine in the movies, but before that, there was actually a real character there, and that was the character that had friendship with Black Widow. But you know, we’ll see what happens.”

And of course, there’s the nature of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) passing the Captain America shield on to Sam at the end of Avengers: Endgame, something that is expected to factor into this new series in one way or another.

“It’s pretty hard to give it to Bucky,” Endgame co-writer Christopher Markus recently explained. “As much as we love him, he is on the dark path and is recovering from that. Sam really is a truly stand up guy. It wasn’t a wildly difficult choice, certainly. I think Bucky has a lot more story as Bucky and as someone headed on a path of atonement. And Sam has ascended into this new role.”

