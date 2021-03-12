Falcon and the Winter Soldier "One Week" Trailer Released

✖

Seven days from today, the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will hit Disney+ and give Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) time to shine in their own series. With the Kari Skogland-directed series just a week away, Marvel Studios released a "One Week" teaser filled with a quick few new glimpses of the show's eponymous heroes.

The fifteen-second clip repeats itself twice, but manages to show Wilson jumping out of a plane and throwing his newfound shield at an off-screen threat. Bucky's included in even more action-fueled sequences, including quick shots of the truck sequence we've seen in previous teasers.

It's almost time ⏰ Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier starts streaming in one week on @DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/wPWWz5Zth8 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 12, 2021

With the press tour for the series in full swing, Skogland herself recently said the series will attempt to identify whether or not a character like Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is still relevant in the MCU in a post-Avengers: Endgame world.

“The central idea of it where Sam was handed the shield and what was that going to be and the exploration of will he or won’t he take on what’s this is going to be for a Black man to carry the shield," Skogland told Murphy's Multiverse. "What is Captain America’s relevance? Is there a Captain America that makes any sense anymore? All of those questions I thought were very topically important to not just discuss but to go on a real exploration in a deep dive sort of way."

“On the other level was the nature and the depth of these characters that we were able to in a 6-hour space compared to [a movie]. I call it the meal vs. the snack," the director added. "You're able to let it gestate and let us worry for the character or be with the character. I really looked for performance opportunities and found from the get go it was going to be a challenge for the actors to find those moments and the table was set for them to do their great work and they did.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ beginning Friday, March 19th.

