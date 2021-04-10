Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Emily VanCamp Speaks Out on Revenge Revival

✖

Before she was the fan-favorite Sharon Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier star Emily Van Camp starred in ABC's drama Revenge. The series, which ran for four seasons on the network between 2011 and 2015, followed VanCamp's Emily Thorne, a young woman who comes to the Hamptons to exact revenge on the wealthy family that betrayed her and her father. While there have been discussions about a reboot or revival of the series in recent years, last summer ABC passed on a new take on the series and it seems like VanCamp herself feels like her character's story has been told -- though she knows one should "never say never".

Speaking with Variety, VanCamp said that she was excited for the revival, which would have followed a Latina immigrant arriving in Malibu to get her revenge on a pharmaceutical dynasty responsible for "the murder of her biochemist mother, the destruction of her family, and a global epidemic," but also said she isn't sure they've found a way to revisit Revenge in a way that makes sense just yet.

"It's been talked about, and I know that they were going to revive maybe in a different way, and I was super supportive and excited for that, too. I just don't know that they really want to do yet," VanCamp said. "But, listen, I mean, if I've learned anything in this industry is never say never. I do feel that you know, in terms of Emily Thorne/Amanda Clarke, her story really did come to an end. But again, you never know. I mean, I honestly didn't think that I would be playing Sharon again, and here I am."

When it comes to VanCamp's return as Sharon, this time around the character is a bit edgier than she was the last time viewers saw her in Captain America: Civil War and it's a version that she may like better.

"What we do know is she sacrificed a tremendous amount for the cause. When she's on the run, we don't know where she's been ... There's quite a bit more edge to Sharon than we've ever seen," VanCamp told Variety. "She's not that wide-eyed young agent anymore. She's a little rough around the edges. Do we find out exactly what she's had to do in order to be where she is now and survive? No. But we get a sense that it hasn't always been easy and that the sacrifices she's made weren't always worth it in her mind. That was kind of cool to see that chip on her shoulder that we never really did see before.

"And that's where you trust Marvel at the MCU, which is different than the comic books. They give you this Bible for your character of the different versions of the character from all the different comic books. It gives you a jumping-off point, but really, the beautiful thing is they allow you to kind of create your own version of the character within the MCU, and they do that with the story as well."

