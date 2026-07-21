Marvel Fans Think Avengers: Doomsday Is Hiding Its Biggest Captain America Twist In Plain Sight

Avengers: Doomsday may well be hiding a massive Steve Rogers twist, but fans are convinced they’ve figured it out. The Multiverse Saga is building to a climax, and at least three universes are about to collide. We’ve got the main MCU timeline of Earth-616, the Fantastic Four’s Earth-828, and whatever timeline the X-Men are from. When we’re dealing with the multiverse, of course, there could well be other timelines in play as well; we have no idea where Robert Downey, Jr.’s Doctor Doom comes from.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Avengers: Doomsday trailer raised the stakes, with Thor Odinson believing he’s facing the greatest enemy he’s ever fought. “We need a miracle,” he said, and the trailer then pivoted to Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, summoning Mjolnir to prove himself worthy once again. But is this the real Steve Rogers at all? Marvel fans think they’ve figured out a major twist…

Is This Steve Rogers, or Hydra Cap?

Back in 2016, writer Nick Spencer helmed one of the most controversial Captain America arcs of all time. Steve Rogers: Captain America #1 ended with a shocking twist, when Steve Rogers – the Sentinel of Liberty himself – uttered the immortal words “Hail Hydra.” The story unfolded over the next few years, culminating in 2017’s “Secret Empire” event. Reality had been rewritten by the Cosmic Cube, turning Steve Rogers into a Hydra agent. And yet, remarkably, this Steve was actually able to wield Mjolnir. He did so because Odin’s spell had been subtly rewritten – until reality was adjusted again, and the real Steve Rogers beat him down with the hammer.

All this means viewers are looking at Steve Rogers’ Avengers: Doomsday return with a raised eyebrow, to say the least. It looks as though this Captain America returns at the moment even Thor is about to give up hope, and he summons Mjolnir in part to prove he can. As reveals go, it’s actually not much at all; Doomsday concept art already showed this Steve Rogers with Mjolnir. Marvel usually end trailers with something new, which is making many feel something is hidden in plain sight here.

We Totally Think Marvel Fans Are Right

Play video

For me, the biggest piece of evidence is actually our first look at Steve Rogers, six months ago. Marvel released four Doomsday trailers alongside Avatar: Fire and Ash, and one of them confirmed Steve Rogers. This was most definitely the Steve we know and love; he was living a life of domestic bliss, looked down lovingly at a child, and then stopped to pull out his old Captain America costume. The symbolism wasn’t subtle; Avengers: Doomsday is bringing the OG Cap back. But is this necessarily the same Steve Rogers we saw in the trailer?

It’s true this Steve is older, but that could simply indicate Steve has been operating in the multiverse for years. The biggest difference, though, is the one Marvel has hidden in plain sight; the Doomsday trailer’s Steve doesn’t have a superhero costume at all. Marvel went to great lengths to show us that Steve has his costume, reassuring us the film bring back the OG Steve, before apparently ditching it. That seems particularly unlikely, given Marvel would need to actually remake the costume for just a single shot.

If this is indeed an evil variant of Steve Rogers, then it’s safe to assume he’s working for Doctor Doom. It would make perfect sense for Doom to infiltrate the Avengers, the only ones who have a chance of stopping him; ironically, Kang did something similar in the comics at one point, turning Tony Stark into his agent. Imagine the impact of a betrayal scene, after an entire movie where Thor is convinced his old friend is back. Worse – imagine if HydraCap revealed his true nature by using Mjolnir, perhaps to ensure Doctor Doom’s victory.

HydraCap was one of Marvel’s most controversial plots. It was essentially an exploration of American identity, raising questions about just what it means to be American at a time when certain political movements were in resurgence (and still are). And yet, for all that’s the case, Stan Lee himself believed this was a story the movies would find irresistible. He understood the drama of it all, the sheer potential that comes from turning an iconic hero into a villain. But if Avengers: Doomsday does indeed pull this off, we’re left with only one last question; what’s the real Steve Rogers up to, while the variant is pulling off his own mischief? We’ll have to wait and see.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!