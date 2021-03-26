The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2 Has Marvel Fans Cheering and Crying
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2 is now streaming on Disney+, and it has Marvel fans both cheering and laughing. The second episode of TFATWS is called "The Star-Spangled Man" and it dives deeper into who the new Captain America (John Walker) is, and how his debut changes things for Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). Along the way, we get some game-changing reveals about the current role of the Super Soldier Serum in the MCU- and the dark legacy surrounding it. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier also takes time to examine the state of politics and race in our society right now, in ways that are giving Marvel fans serious feels...
Warning: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2 SPOILERS Follow!
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2 Review
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier Episode 2 has everything. The show is better when they’re together.
Brilliant writing tackles race issues, builds tension, adds characters, deepens ones we know. Hats off to Kari Skogland for directing the action. Mackie & Stan are GREAT together. pic.twitter.com/XbzCJitaip— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) March 26, 2021
Emotional Bros
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers— dante⁹ buckys boyfriend (spoilers) (@starstucky) March 26, 2021
This "couples therapy" scene between Sam and Bucky has Marvel fans reveling in the deeper bonds fo their bromance.
SO Much Better
Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 2 moisturizing my skin because it was so much better than the first pic.twitter.com/vvCyt7f09L— Stephen Giordano (@NotoriousPheve) March 26, 2021
Marvel fans are cheering that episode 2 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was a big improvement on episode 1. Given the popularity of episode 1, that's saying something.
John Walker: The Hated Avenger
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers !— mina ⧗ tfatws era (@ballerinatasha) March 26, 2021
SAY IT WITH ME: THE NEW CAPTAIN AMERICA IS SO ANNOYING pic.twitter.com/uczf2BVzvR
🚨TFATWS SPOILERS🚨#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier #Bucky— Trisha ⧗ TFATWS SPOILERS!! (@romanoffnparker) March 26, 2021
THE ANGER ON BUCKY’S FACE WHEN JOHN WALKER SAID STEVE WAS LIKE A BROTHER pic.twitter.com/nI5G3bXBQO
John Walker was given a deep and layered characterization as the new Captain America. Marvel fans still hate him tho!
THE SHADE...
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers
the shade bucky and sam repeatedly throw at john walker and his friend 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zhZvgGd7V0— g ⩔ ✪ (@tomhollandpp) March 26, 2021
The falcon and the winter soldier spoilers— Hannah • tfatws spoilers (@alpinebvrnes) March 26, 2021
John walker: *exists*
Bucky: pic.twitter.com/XxpUNDSvmN
The catty drama in episode 2 between dueling duos Sam and Bucky / John and Lemar has Marvel fans sipping all the tea today.
Wakanda Jokes Forever
Bucky "Actually it was white wolf." #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/qz6LCxbjwC— Eddie Joseph (@lakid213) March 26, 2021
Sam and Bucky's joking banter callback to Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War had fan saying "I understood that reference."
The Black Captain America
#FalconAndWinterSoldier spoilers— wahab 🌩🌪 (@abad8ii) March 26, 2021
this scene broke me pic.twitter.com/6ZCB30XT2T
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier introduced Isaiah Bradley, the black Captain America that history erased and forgot - after years of exploiting and experimenting on him. Supergirl actor Carl Lumbly is breaking hearts (and challenging minds) with this performance.
Young Avengers Coming!
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier EPISODE 2 SPOILERS 🚨🚨
Elijah Richardson makes his MCU debut as Eli Bradley, known to the Young Avengers as #Patriot. Welcome to Marvel Studios 💥 pic.twitter.com/H0wBKLyW4L— Young Avengers News (@YAvengersNews) March 26, 2021
#thefalconandthewintersoldier spoilers— dani ✪ | tfatws era (@astraeadreams) March 26, 2021
the young avengers are coming!!!! AHHHHH!!! pic.twitter.com/y94C4lTosA
The MCU Phase 4 initiative to build the Young Avengers team just took another big (but quiet) step forward! Meet Eli Bradley - aka Patriot!
Falcon And Winter Soldier Vs. The Cops
cw // tfatws spoilers, falcon and winter soldier, episode 2
the cop likely wouldve arrested sam for “disturbing the peace” or some lame shit like that if he wasnt an avenger 😐 this is actually what happens all the time but at least its being shown and they arent being glorified pic.twitter.com/838UlICf7A— fifi is #1 sambucky protecter (@baddiehyejooo) March 26, 2021
The other moment of TFATWS episode 2 that's getting attention is this tense scene where Sam and Bucky encounter the police - and get treated VERY differently. All the conversations of the last year are suddenly coming to light again.
Marvel Racial Universe
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers— bb (@bbmaximoff) March 26, 2021
i’m glad this series is showing the reality of being Black in America. pic.twitter.com/nyCgVHFnm3
Marvel fans are increasingly surprised and impressed that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is putting the issue of race at the forefront.
Zemo You Tease
cw// #FalconAndWinterSoldier #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier spoilers!!
Stay Out Of My Way
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers
john walker: stay out of my way
sam & bucky:pic.twitter.com/aYG2FELw09— michaela | tfatws spoilers (@soldierbvrnes) March 26, 2021
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers— erika || tfatws spoilers🧎♂️ (@spideybinch) March 26, 2021
“then a piece of advice? stay out of my way” pic.twitter.com/yJjCzEKtPr
John Walker threw down the gauntlet on Sam and Bucky, but MCU fans are all like...
R.I.P. Redwing
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers!!— brina (@sabrina_karami) March 26, 2021
- pic.twitter.com/sUqFkkfuew
An Avenger has fallen. Can we get the actual bird from the comics now???