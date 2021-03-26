The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2 Has Marvel Fans Cheering and Crying

By Kofi Outlaw

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2 is now streaming on Disney+, and it has Marvel fans both cheering and laughing. The second episode of TFATWS is called "The Star-Spangled Man" and it dives deeper into who the new Captain America (John Walker) is, and how his debut changes things for Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). Along the way, we get some game-changing reveals about the current role of the Super Soldier Serum in the MCU- and the dark legacy surrounding it. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier also takes time to examine the state of politics and race in our society right now, in ways that are giving Marvel fans serious feels...

Warning: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2 SPOILERS Follow!

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2 Review

Emotional Bros

This "couples therapy" scene between Sam and Bucky has Marvel fans reveling in the deeper bonds fo their bromance. 

SO Much Better

Marvel fans are cheering that episode 2 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was a big improvement on episode 1. Given the popularity of episode 1, that's saying something. 

John Walker: The Hated Avenger

John Walker was given a deep and layered characterization as the new Captain America. Marvel fans still hate him tho! 

THE SHADE...

The catty drama in episode 2 between dueling duos Sam and Bucky / John and Lemar has Marvel fans sipping all the tea today. 

Wakanda Jokes Forever

Sam and Bucky's joking banter callback to Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War had fan saying "I understood that reference." 

The Black Captain America

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier introduced Isaiah Bradley, the black Captain America that history erased and forgot - after years of exploiting and experimenting on him. Supergirl actor Carl Lumbly is breaking hearts (and challenging minds) with this performance. 

Young Avengers Coming!

The MCU Phase 4 initiative to build the Young Avengers team just took another big (but quiet) step forward! Meet Eli Bradley - aka Patriot! 

Falcon And Winter Soldier Vs. The Cops

The other moment of TFATWS episode 2 that's getting attention is this tense scene where Sam and Bucky encounter the police - and get treated VERY differently. All the conversations of the last year are suddenly coming to light again. 

Marvel Racial Universe

Marvel fans are increasingly surprised and impressed that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is putting the issue of race at the forefront. 

Zemo You Tease

Stay Out Of My Way

John Walker threw down the gauntlet on Sam and Bucky, but MCU fans are all like...

(R.I.P. Jessica Walter)  

R.I.P. Redwing

An Avenger has fallen. Can we get the actual bird from the comics now???

