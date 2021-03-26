The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2 Has Marvel Fans Cheering and Crying

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2 is now streaming on Disney+, and it has Marvel fans both cheering and laughing. The second episode of TFATWS is called "The Star-Spangled Man" and it dives deeper into who the new Captain America (John Walker) is, and how his debut changes things for Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). Along the way, we get some game-changing reveals about the current role of the Super Soldier Serum in the MCU- and the dark legacy surrounding it. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier also takes time to examine the state of politics and race in our society right now, in ways that are giving Marvel fans serious feels...

Warning: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2 SPOILERS Follow!