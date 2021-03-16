The Falcon and the Winter Soldier "Partners" Promo Released

It's been nearly two weeks since WandaVision finished up its run on Disney+, but not to worry, there's already a new Marvel TV show on the way. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ on Friday, March 19th, and the marketing campaign for the new series has been seriously ramped up in the time since WandaVision's finale. Nearly every day has seen a new promo or teaser trailer released online, and Tuesday is no exception.

The newest Falcon and Winter Soldier promo is called "Partners." Like most of the other promotional material for the series, it focuses on the relationship between Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes. You can take a look in the video above!

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier follows the story of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Captain America famously passed his iconic shield to Sam at the end of the film, and this new series will deal with what happens next.

“I was really surprised and affected by the idea of possibly getting the shield and becoming Captain America," Mackie told Variety in a recent interview. His character was handed the iconic Captain America shield in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame. "I’ve been in this business a long time, and I did it the way they said you’re supposed to do it," he says of his own career. "I didn’t go to L.A. and say, ‘Make me famous.’ I went to theater school, did Off Broadway, did indie movies and worked my way through the ranks. It took a long time for this shit to manifest itself the way it has, and I’m extremely happy about that."

Are you excited for the debut of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+ this week? Let us know in the comments!

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.