New The Falcon And The Winter Soldier TV Spot Reveals The MCU's Big Three

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's latest TV spot reveals the "Big 3" of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Androids, aliens, and wizards. That little joke gets dropped by Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson/Falcon in a discussion with Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, as they try to categorize the new threat they're facing. A group of marauders in handprint masks is terrorizing the espionage world, with powers that go far beyond the scope of normal human physique. Well, if they aren't human, in Falcon's experience there are only three other possibilities: Androids. Aliens. Or wizards.

Falcon's banter with Winter Soldier in this scene is a hilarious send-up of the Avengers movies and their Doctor Strange companion. Aliens, androids, and wizards are the big superpowered threats of the MCU, aside from the other one that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will presumably explore: enhanced humans.

This new TV spot for TFATWS is interesting in that it is our biggest hint yet that some rogue variant of the Super Soldier Serum is loose in the world. That could be the kind of twist that unites Falcon and Winter Soldier in purpose, as honoring the legacy of Captain America/Steve Rogers would mean never letting some bastardization of his legacy run amok. It would also explain how John Walker (Wyatt Russell) gains the ability to serve as the government-owned Captain America, aka US Agent.

If you need to get caught up with the characters, Disney+ has released the Falcon and Winter Soldier episodes of the Marvel Studios Legends recap series early, to help fans get reacquainted with the characters before the series starts streaming next week:

Falcon (7m) - "Revisit Sam's Journey to becoming The Falcon, and his eventual partnering with The Winter Soldier."

The Winter Soldier (8m) - "Relive how Bucky Barnes was twisted into the ultimate assassin, and finally redeemed."

Speaking with Total Film, Sebastian Stan teased how The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will pick up the threads of the Captain America movie franchise:

"It's a continuation of the story, and we finally get enough time with these characters," he says. "We never got a chance to really fully understand where they come from and the ability to explore that in the tone of the movies, having the action and now more of the character, has been really nice."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will premiere on Disney+ starting on March 19th.