New Falcon and the Winter Soldier Has Marvel Fans Convinced the Young Avengers Are Coming
Marvel fans have been wondering what the next team-up title in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be now that the original Avengers team is now more, and it appears as though we finally have our answer. Thanks to the Marvel TV shows on Disney+, we're seeing the origins of many popular Young Avengers characters play out on-screen. The latest character introduction came in the second episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and people got so excited that Young Avengers started trending on Twitter early Friday morning.
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier! Continue reading at your own risk...
In the new episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Bucky introduces Sam to Isaiah Bradley, whose introduction is a massive introduction in and of itself. In the same scene, the series introduces Isaiah's grandson, Eli Bradley, who comic fans know to be Patriot, a member of the Young Avengers.
WandaVision introduced Billy and Tommy, prominent members of the Young Avengers team. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has introduced Eli Bradley. And we know that Hawkeye will mark the debut of Kate Bishop. There's even a couple of Champions in the mix, when you consider the introduction of Torres and the upcoming debut of Ms. Marvel.
It's clear that Marvel is setting up the Young Avengers, and fans online couldn't be more excited.
They're Coming
#FalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers— Sean #TheFalconandTheWinterSoldier (@stillman_sean) March 26, 2021

The Young Avengers are coming
Set Em Up!
TFATWS spoilers//
We're Waiting
Me, waiting for that Young Avengers announcement:
Welcome Welcome
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier EPISODE 2 SPOILERS 🚨🚨
Elijah Richardson makes his MCU debut as Eli Bradley, known to the Young Avengers as #Patriot. Welcome to Marvel Studios 💥 pic.twitter.com/H0wBKLyW4L— Young Avengers News (@YAvengersNews) March 26, 2021
Trending as They Should Be
cw // #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers

eli bradley and young avengers trending as they should be in the us
This Is Not a Drill
YOUNG AVENGERS IS COMING. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. #TFATWS
Look at Us
The young avengers being set up at a fast pace right in front of my eyes, wow 😭
Gimme
#TheFalconAndWinterSoldierspoiler
Waiting
All the Young Avengers being introduced in marvel shows just waiting around to do something like
We're So Close
we're so close to getting all the young avengers omggggg