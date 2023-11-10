Marvel's Loki season 2 has officially ended, and the Disney+ series concluded with some big swings and a major shift for Loki as well as the other characters. The second season of Loki seemed at first to be focusing exclusively on saving the sacred timeline. Picking up from the events of Loki season 1 and the death of He Who Remains the timeline is expanding beyond the control of the TVA since no timelines are being pruned and the multiverse with its infinite variants are expanding everything. The Loki season 2 finale not only solves this problem in a really creative way but sets the stage for major moments that will happen soon in the Marvel Cinematic Unvierse.

Loki season 2 ending explained

Loki, having developed the ability to fully harness his time slipping into a new super power, goes back not only to the events of earlier in Loki season 2 but back to the Loki season 1 finale and even the Loki season 1 premiere. Having made peace with the supporting cast of his entire series, he returns to the moment in season 4 when they're attempting to repair the Time Loom and takes on the responsibility himself. Loki exits the TVA and walks towards the branches of the sacred timeline, noting he "I know what kind of god I need to be...for you. For all of us."

As Loki exits and starts walking toward the timeline his clothes dissolve from the temporal radiation, but his magic grows him not only a new costume but a fresh set of Loki horns on his head. Loki continues to march forward, grabbing pieces of the timeline and enriching them with his magic and power to give them life. All while holding them together and steady, Loki creates a rift in time and walks through. When the Loki episode reveals where he is, he's collected every timeline in the multiverse together, weaving them into his cape and holding them in his hands. Loki takes his seat at the center of all time, holding everything together, essentially saving the entire multiverse.

Is Loki The New He Who Remains?

Not exactly, but sort of. Loki's place is now at the very center of the sacred timeline, holding together all of the branches and seated on a throne like he always wanted. Loki isn't He Who Remains because he's not stuck at the end of time; Loki is now the God of Stories (just like the title he has been given in the pages of Marvel Comics). His power isn't in manipulating time or the lives of those living across the multiverse, but in holding it all together and keeping it in check so that EVERYONE can continue to exist and not be pruned.

Loki God of Stories

Marvel first gave Loki this title in the pages of Loki: Agent of Asgard #13, a series that was a major tie-in to the 2015 Secret Wars comic event (which itself is set to be the basis for the upcoming feature film, Avengers: Secret Wars). Loki embraced his place as the God of Lies, noting that lies are just a story, one that could be rewritten by the person that tells it, as a result he took on the new identity of God of Stories, which is essentially what Marvel Studios has done with Loki here, just without saying it outright. One thing that the comic book version of Loki God of Stories and the MCU version of Loki God of stories clearly have in common though is that they have a place outside the multiverse. How long that lasts...remains to be seen.

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.