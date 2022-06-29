Fantastic Four Fans Argue Over Reed Richards Casting

If one thing's a constant amongst Marvel fans, it's the debate as to which actor should play Reed Richards in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, John Krasinski appeared as the Fantastic Four patriarch and fans are still discussing whether or not he'll be the character in the MCU's main timeline. The debates started up once again this week after Multiverse of Madness helmer Sam Raimi said Kevin Feige cast the star in the movie simply because it was an alternate universe version.

"It's so funny that Kevin [Feige] cast John [Krasinski] because the fans had a dream of who the perfect Reed Richards would be," Raimi revealed on the director's commentary for the film. "And because this is an alternate universe, I think Kevin said, 'Let's make that dream come true.' I've always really enjoyed all of his performances.'"

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.