Fantastic Four Fans Argue Over Reed Richards Casting
If one thing's a constant amongst Marvel fans, it's the debate as to which actor should play Reed Richards in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, John Krasinski appeared as the Fantastic Four patriarch and fans are still discussing whether or not he'll be the character in the MCU's main timeline. The debates started up once again this week after Multiverse of Madness helmer Sam Raimi said Kevin Feige cast the star in the movie simply because it was an alternate universe version.
"It's so funny that Kevin [Feige] cast John [Krasinski] because the fans had a dream of who the perfect Reed Richards would be," Raimi revealed on the director's commentary for the film. "And because this is an alternate universe, I think Kevin said, 'Let's make that dream come true.' I've always really enjoyed all of his performances.'"
Testing the Waters
This would be the dumbest choice of Kevin Feige’s career, if John Krasinski isn’t the MCU Reed Richards.
Dude is a great choice.
Personally I believe Kevin was just testing the waters with peoples reactions, same with Black Bolt and the Inhumans. https://t.co/8vaJySKLnh pic.twitter.com/FeaqnmammD— Quint Dunaway (@QuintDunaway) June 25, 2022
Tumbled
now that MoM is out on Disney plus I no longer feel bad saying on here if this was supposed to be a test run of John Krasinski as Reed Richards he tripped after two steps and tumbled on the cement into a garbage can— Alice 👩❤️👩 (@AerithsSeat) June 23, 2022
Unjustified
The hate for John Krasinski’s Reed Richards is unjustified. He shot his scenes during the reshoots without any of the other cast members with him, probably in front of a green screen, and had an absolutely shitty script to work with.— Aditya (@_alfiesolomons) June 26, 2022
Freddie Prinze
Sarah Michelle Gellar as Sue Storm and Freddie Prinze Jr. as Reed Richards make so much sense in my fantasy 😭 make it happen pls!!! @MarvelStudios #FantasticFour pic.twitter.com/oZEH9NyloV— raven (@landfallian) June 29, 2022
Highlight
just sayin, people used to talk shit about tom holland as spider-man, tom hiddleston as loki and EVEN rdj as ironman so it’s the same for john krasinski as reed richards. you can continue the hate but it won’t change the fact that he was one of the highlights of the whole movie. pic.twitter.com/JKYvEwMSBh— Krasinski (@kraasinski) June 23, 2022
Please and Thank You
let john krasinski play reed richards in the mcu fantastic four movie, pls & thank you pic.twitter.com/cmDDnmZrmW— hannah (taylors version) 🐳 (@hanfromdastreet) June 23, 2022
Rahul
It will never not be insane to me that they made John Krasinski look as much like @RahulKohli13 as humanly possible so he could play Reed Richards.
This disrespect remains forever off the charts.— Lina Morgan 🏳️⚧️ (@AlinaIsYou) June 29, 2022
Fantastic Four has yet to set a release date.
