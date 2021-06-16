Fantastic Four One:12 Collective Figures Arrive In a Huge Box Set
Mezco Toyz has finally brought the Fantastic Four to their One:12 Collective lineup! Figures of Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Sue Storm (The Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm, (The Human Torch), Ben Grimm (The Thing), and the robot H.E.R.B.I.E are all grouped together in one Deluxe Steel Boxed Set that you can pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $420 with free shipping and a March 2022 release date (you won't be charged until it ships).
Most of the team is outfitted in their Unstable Molecule team jumpsuits and all of the figures come with tons of swappable elements and accessories. This set is expensive, but as you will see in the breakdown below, Mezco threw just about everything into it.
Mister Fantastic Features:
- One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation
- Hand painted authentic detailing
- Approximately 17cm tall
- Three (3) head portraits
- Eight (8) interchangeable hands
- One (1) pair of fists (L&R)
- One (1) pair of holding hands (L&R)
- One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R)
- One (1) pair of stretched hands (L&R)
Invisible Woman Features:
- One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation
- Hand painted authentic detailing
- Approximately 16cm tall
- Three (3) head portraits
- Thirteen (13) interchangeable hands
- One (1) pair of fists (L&R)
- One (1) pair of grabbing hands (L&R)
- Two (2) pairs of posing hands (L&R)
- Two (2) pairs of energy shield hands (L&R)
- One (1) pointing hand (R)
Human Torch Features:
- One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation
- Hand painted authentic detailing
- Approximately 17cm tall
- Three (3) head portraits
- Eight (8) interchangeable hands
- One (1) pair of fists (L&R)
- One (1) pair of fireball holding hands (L&R)
- One (1) pair of flying hands (L&R)
- One (1) pair of throwing hands (L&R)
The Thing Features:
- One:12 Collective body with over 26 points of articulation
- Hand painted authentic detailing
- Approximately 17cm tall
- Four (4) head portraits
- Six (6) interchangeable hands
- One (1) pair of fists (L&R)
- One (1) pair of accessory holding (L&R)
- One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R)
Mister Fantastic, Human Torch, and Invisible Woman Costume:
- Unstable Molecule jumpsuit with 3D Fantastic Four insignia
- Wrist gauntlets
- Belt
- Mid-calf boots
The Thing Costume:
- Unstable Molecule briefs
- Belt with 3D Fantastic Four insignia
Accessories:
- Four (4) One:12 Collective display bases with logo
- Four (4) One:12 Collective adjustable display posts
Mr. Fantastic Accessories
- One (1) Ultimate Nullifier
- One (1) stretched neck
- One (1) stretched torso
- One (1) H.E.R.B.I.E with display base, interchangeable arms, and rocket boosters
Invisible Woman Accessories:
- Two (2) energy blast FX
- One (1) psionic blast FX
- One (1) small energy shield FX
- One (1) large energy shield FX
Human Torch Accessories:
- One (1) multi-fireball FX
- One (1) flame blast FX with light-up function (figure can stand atop)
- Four (4) fireball FX
- Six (6) body flame FX
The Thing Accessories:
- One (1) fedora
- One (1) pair of sunglasses
- One (1) trench coat
- One (1) lamppost with integrated posing wire
- One (1) metal beam with integrated posing wire
- Two (2) punch FX
