Fantastic Four One:12 Collective Figures Arrive In a Huge Box Set

Mezco Toyz has finally brought the Fantastic Four to their One:12 Collective lineup! Figures of Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Sue Storm (The Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm, (The Human Torch), Ben Grimm (The Thing), and the robot H.E.R.B.I.E are all grouped together in one Deluxe Steel Boxed Set that you can pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $420 with free shipping and a March 2022 release date (you won't be charged until it ships).

Most of the team is outfitted in their Unstable Molecule team jumpsuits and all of the figures come with tons of swappable elements and accessories. This set is expensive, but as you will see in the breakdown below, Mezco threw just about everything into it.

Mister Fantastic Features:

One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Three (3) head portraits

Eight (8) interchangeable hands

One (1) pair of fists (L&R)

One (1) pair of holding hands (L&R)

One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R)

One (1) pair of stretched hands (L&R)

Invisible Woman Features:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 16cm tall

Three (3) head portraits

Thirteen (13) interchangeable hands

One (1) pair of fists (L&R)

One (1) pair of grabbing hands (L&R)

Two (2) pairs of posing hands (L&R)

Two (2) pairs of energy shield hands (L&R)

One (1) pointing hand (R)

Human Torch Features:

One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Three (3) head portraits

Eight (8) interchangeable hands

One (1) pair of fists (L&R)

One (1) pair of fireball holding hands (L&R)

One (1) pair of flying hands (L&R)

One (1) pair of throwing hands (L&R)

The Thing Features:

One:12 Collective body with over 26 points of articulation

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Four (4) head portraits

Six (6) interchangeable hands

One (1) pair of fists (L&R)

One (1) pair of accessory holding (L&R)

One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R)

Mister Fantastic, Human Torch, and Invisible Woman Costume:

Unstable Molecule jumpsuit with 3D Fantastic Four insignia

Wrist gauntlets

Belt

Mid-calf boots

The Thing Costume:

Unstable Molecule briefs

Belt with 3D Fantastic Four insignia

Accessories:

Four (4) One:12 Collective display bases with logo

Four (4) One:12 Collective adjustable display posts

Mr. Fantastic Accessories

One (1) Ultimate Nullifier

One (1) stretched neck

One (1) stretched torso

One (1) H.E.R.B.I.E with display base, interchangeable arms, and rocket boosters

Invisible Woman Accessories:

Two (2) energy blast FX

One (1) psionic blast FX

One (1) small energy shield FX

One (1) large energy shield FX

Human Torch Accessories:

One (1) multi-fireball FX

One (1) flame blast FX with light-up function (figure can stand atop)

Four (4) fireball FX

Six (6) body flame FX

The Thing Accessories:

One (1) fedora

One (1) pair of sunglasses

One (1) trench coat

One (1) lamppost with integrated posing wire

One (1) metal beam with integrated posing wire

Two (2) punch FX

