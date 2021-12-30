Fantastic Four: Reckoning War Trailer Released by Marvel

Marvel has released a trailer for Fantastic Four: Reckoning War, or “The greatest war to ever rage across the Multiverse.” This new Marvel Comics event coming in 2022 brings some comic heavy-hitters like Dan Slott, Carlos Pacheo, and Carlos Magno together for a Marvel Multiverse cosmic battle that will feature The Fantastic Four, Doctor Doom, Silver Surfer, Annihulus, the X-Men, The Avengers and Cosmic entities like The Watcher and Eternity – to name a few! Of course, the driving force here is the mystery behind the kind of cosmic threat Dan Slott has planned, as some of Marvel’s long-running cosmic storylines seemingly collide!

Here’s the official information on Fantastic Four: Reckoning War Alpha #1, via Marvel Comics:

Preview of “Fantastic Four: Recoking War Alpha #1

THE MARVEL UNIVERSE’S OLDEST CONFLICT REIGNITES IN THE NEW FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR COMIC TRAILER Dan Slott, Carlos Pacheco, & Carlos Magno kick off a Marvel Comics epic fifteen years in the making! New York, NY— December 30, 2021 — On February 2, writer Dan Slott’s long-awaited RECKONING WAR saga begins, launching in FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR ALPHA #1 and then unfolding in the pages of Slott’s current run on FANTASTIC FOUR. The story will shed light on the First War that rocked the Marvel Universe, a conflict that preceded Asgard, Galactus, and all the heroes you know and love. That war will now reignite and only the Fantastic Four can defend the Universe from the chaos it will unleash. Get your first look at the revelations and action to come in the all-new FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR ALPHA #1 trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork! “When I was eight years old I read a particular Marvel comic that struck me. It got me thinking ‘If this happened, and that happened, then the whole Marvel universe would be in trouble. Every facet would be in danger if this conflict happened again, and I’ve sat back and waited since I was eight years old and no one ever touched on this. And that made me happy,” Slott explained to Newsarama. “The Reckoning War is me finally being able to answer the question an eight-year-old me had: What if those guys showed up again? It’s chaos, madness… A fight for your life. This is my Star Wars.” Be there for the first battle of the Reckoning War when FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR ALPHA #1 hits stand on February 2. For more information including an exclusive first look at interior artwork, visit Marvel.com.

Fantastic Four: Reckoning War Alpha #1 will be released on February 2nd.