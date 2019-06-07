Fox’s X-Men and Fantastic Four Crossover Was Reportedly a Civil War Film

Last week, we learned that at one point, 20th Century Fox had been developing a shared universe of their own, leading up to a massive crossover film. Now, it appears that crossover film was supposed to Fox’s version of Civil War, pitting the X-Men against the Fantastic Four in a battle of two of the biggest teams from the Marvel mythos. Coming courtesy of THR, the film would have followed Johnny Storm as he accidentally destroyed part of New York in pursuit of Molecule Man.

Because of that, it’d spur Fox’s version of the Sokovia Accords or the Superhuman Registration Act, legislation that’d closely moderate what powered beings can and cannot do. The script was said to include a big fight between Wolverine and Mr. Fantastic, which would have ended with the latter managing to cut off the former’s adamantium-laced arms. It’s also said that movie would have ended with a post-credits scene that teased Earth being invaded by the shape-shifting Skrull

The script was completed courtesy of X-Men: First Class writers Zack Stentz and Ashley Edward Miller. Stentz had previously appeared as a guest on Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin’s Fatman Beyond last week, where he revealed Fox had commissioned a team-up script that would have included the X-Men, Fantastic Four, Daredevil, Deadpool, and any other Marvel characters the studio had owned at the time.

“My ex-partner and I, when we were working at Fox and we were working on X-Men: First Class, we did a secret movie for them that, I can’t tell you what the plot was, but I can tell you that it used all of the characters, all of the Marvel characters that Fox had at the time in 2011,” Stentz said. “It used the X-Men. It used the Fantastic Four. It used Daredevil. It used Deadpool. Daredevil was still at Fox at the time. We almost had Paul Greengrass directing it which would’ve been so cool but he had another project to do instead. It didn’t end up going but it was a script I was really proud of and it would’ve been really good.”

It doesn’t stop there — THR says that the studio had also hired iconic comics writer Warren Ellis to pen a separate X-Men vs. Fantastic Four movie, though details about that weren’t made available.

