Frozen 2 Stars Reveal What Marvel and DC Heroes They Would Like to Play

Frozen 2 opens in theaters this weekend. The new animated musical feature film hails from Disney, which is also home to Marvel’s superheroes. MTV International asked the voice cast of the new film which superheroes they’d most like to play. Idina Menzel, who plays the ice-powered Queen Elsa, recalls pretending to be Wonder Woman when she was a child. Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad joke about Gad playing Captain America, noting that the role seems to be open with Chris Evans exiting as Steve Rogers, and Groff also playing Wonder Woman. You can see their responses in the video above.

The full synopsis for Frozen 2 reads: “Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Academy Award-winning directing team of Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck return to direct the sequel. The film is produced by Peter Del Vecho with new songs from Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Frozen 2 features the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad.

“The big thing for us — and I’m being careful because I can’t give away anything. I’ll get in so much trouble. I think the big thing for me is; we weren’t going to do a sequel,” Lee told Slashfilm in May, as Frozen 2 began test screenings. “Chris and I were like, ‘That story’s done.’ But then one day we just made the mistake of talking about something and going, ‘Oh my gosh. That’s the thing we still haven’t explored, and it’s important.’ Then I spent time writing these journals as the girls. I didn’t do it from exactly [copying the original] because I can’t. And if we tried to do it that way, I think we would have something very hollow.

“So just like the first one, I approached it from the inside out, because I have to,” Lee continued. “So I hope — but in some ways, it gives it that inevitable feeling and yet surprise. ‘Oh, it’s going there!’ But yet it completely feels like that’s the journey they have. So that’s my hope.”

Are you excited about Frozen 2? Let us know how you feel in the comments section. Frozen 2 opens in theaters on November 22nd.