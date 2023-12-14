FX Announces 12 Days of Marvel and Star Wars Marathon

'Tis the season for holiday cheer, and for some people, that means popping in their favorite holiday movies. However, some folks like to cozy up with a different kind of comfort film. If you're someone who likes to watch Star Wars and Marvel movies during this time of year, you're in luck, because FX is having a 12-day marathon that kicked off today. The Star Wars sequel series is airing today before The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, and the fun will continue until through Christmas.

"'Tis the season to celebrate movie marathons. Starting Thursday....Watch 12 days of Marvel and Star Wars films on FX," the official accounts for Star Wars and Marvel shared. The "Hero Season" video shows clips from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Deadpool, Avengers: Endgame, and more. You can check out the video below and see FX's live schedule here.

Star Wars Brings Back Life Day with Young Jedi Adventures:

The Star Wars Holiday Special was released in 1978 and became instantly infamous. The TV special is considered the worst thing to ever come out of the franchise, but it did include some big moments such as the introduction of the fan-favorite character, Boba Fett. The special saw Han and Chewbacca visiting the Wookiee home planet of Kashyyyk to celebrate their biggest holiday, "Life Day." While the holiday special may not have turned out to be everything George Lucas had hoped, Life Day has lived on.

The Disney Junior series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures debuted on Disney+ earlier this year, and the animated series is officially back with new episodes, including one about Life Day. The show took a few months off, but now it's returned with "Charhouse Chase/Creator Comforts," "An Adventure with Yoda/The Talon Takeover," "Mystery of the Opal Cave/Clash," "Stuck in the Middle/Junkyard Sleepover," "The Great Leaf Glide/The Harvest Feast," and "Life Day/Raxlo Strikes Back." All of the episodes are available to stream on Disney+.

When the Life Day special of Young Jedi Adventures was announced, StarWars.com described the episode as follows: "Kai, Lys, and Nubs, along with Masters Yoda and Zia, on a trip to Kashyyyk to celebrate and learn more about the Wookiees' holiday traditions. In addition, even more episodes of Young Jedi Adventures Season 1 are confirmed for 2024."

Will you be watching Star Wars and Marvel movies this holiday season? Tell us in the comments!