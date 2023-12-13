What If? Season 2 Rings in the Holidays With Surprising Heroes and Villains in New Teaser

Marvel's animated What If... ? series has charted its own course, exploring a variety of experimental and unconventional character twists, with the upcoming Season 2 of the series not only set to offer up a similar charm, but also will be charting a new course in its release strategy. Rather than all episodes dropping at once, or spreading out new entries on a weekly basis, the upcoming season will debut all-new entries on a daily basis, with a new teaser for What If... ? pointing out how it will feel like the 12 days of Christmas. Check out the teaser below before new episodes of What If... ? premiere daily on Disney+ starting on December 22nd.

Season 2 of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer.

In addition to this promo embracing a holiday theme, one episode in Season 2 is expected to also embrace the holidays and put our heroes on an unconventional adventure. Given that Iron Man 3 is considered by many to be a annual watch, based on its December setting, and with last year giving us the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the upcoming seasonal episode of What If... ? looks to be offering up an all-new tradition for audiences.

Another exciting element about the upcoming season of the series is that it will feature an episode focusing on Gamora that was initially meant to be included in Season 1.

"We definitely will," Bradley previously confirmed when asked if we'll see more of Gamora. "What happened with the Gamora episode, there was originally supposed to be — early on in the season — a Tony and Gamora-centric episode. However, due to COVID and production delays, one of our amazing, amazing animation houses around the globe got hit pretty hard by the pandemic. And we were left with two choices: push the entire season to later this year, or push this one episode to Season 2. We made the choice to push that episode to Season 2, and hoped that seeing Gamora in the finale serves as a teaser for what is to come. In Season 2, it'll almost be like a little bit of a prequel, we'll see how Tony and Gamora became friends, because those two don't even interact in the main MCU universe."

What If... ? Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on December 22nd, with new episodes debuting daily.

