Epic Games Store Kicks Off Massive Holiday Promotion, First Free Game Available Now

As it does every year, Epic Games has today kicked off its huge holiday sale on the Epic Games Store that will see numerous free video games handed out in the coming days and weeks. While Epic is always in the process of doling out freebies on the Epic Store, this promotion is heightened around the holiday season as a way of driving more traffic to the PC storefront. And although it's not yet known just which games will be made free to close out 2023 and begin 2024, the first giveaway is live on EGS for the next week.

Starting today, December 13, and lasting until December 20, the Epic Games Store has made Destiny 2: Legacy Collection completely free. On its own, Destiny 2 is typically free-to-play, but this Legacy Collection happens to bundle in three expansions with The Witch Queen, Beyond Light, and Shadowkeep. These three expansions are some of the most acclaimed pieces of content in all of Destiny 2 and are a great starting point for those who haven't yet played Bungie's shooter.

According to typically-accurate insider @billbil_kun on social media, Epic is planning to hand out 17 free games in total over the course of the coming weeks as part of its holiday sale. The first of these 17 titles is available now Destiny 2: Legacy Collection. After this offer, Epic will then give out one game for free every day from December 20 until January 4. On January 4, the final game of this slate of 17 will then go live and will last until January 10. Per usual, we'll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com in the coming weeks as these free offers begin hitting EGS.

Until that time, though, you can learn more about what is included with Destiny 2: Legacy Collection down below.

Destiny 2: Legacy Collection

"This edition includes The Witch Queen, Beyond Light, and Shadowkeep. Play through three epic campaigns, unlock 37 Exotic weapons, 15 Exotic pieces of armor, and the power of Stasis, allowing you to lock down and control the battlefield.