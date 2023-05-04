Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Streaming Now on Disney+

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is finally streaming on Disney+. It's May 4th and fans of the franchise are celebrating in a host of ways. Lucasfilm is rolling out Young Jedi Adventures and more of Star Wars Visions as an acknowledgement of the passion among the fans. It's a good day to be a Jedi. In the new show, things focus on a younger set of heroes learning lessons about friendship and teamwork. It's clearly geared towards kids. But, the creative team have said multiple times their goal was to create something in-universe as well.

Here's a description of Young Jedi Adventures: "Set 200 years before "The Phantom Menace," during the High Republic era, the animated series follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way."

#MayThe4thBeWithYou! We've got some of the fun ways you can celebrate Star Wars Day 2023 including watching Young Jedi Adventures and Visions. https://t.co/vW3kEJYxwg pic.twitter.com/YWRn6itU10 — Star Wars (@starwars) May 4, 2023

How Did Young Jedi Adventures Happen?

Executive producer James Waugh talked to Space.com about how they made this show a reality. It seems like there was always a space for this show and it just needed a push to get younger audiences into the groove.

"We knew that we wanted to push into this space and knew that we thought there was an opportunity to create an incredible onramp to bring younger demos into 'Star Wars' and share the galaxy and introduce those storytelling values to kids earlier," Waugh explained to the outlet. "But we wanted to do it right and we knew we had to make sure that it still kept the soul and quality and expectations of what a good 'Star Wars' story could be, while translating to something that appeals to a demo that reacts to brighter things and different run times."

Writer Micheal Olson says that they had a balancing act on their hands. Young Jedi Adventures had to appeal to younger viewers, while also being faithful to the established universe that's decades old at this point.

"It was my goal to make sure that this show felt elevated and was something that felt aspirational for kids, while still feeling like it belonged in the same 'Star Wars' galaxy as 'The Clone Wars' or 'The Bad Batch,'" Olson added. "It was a challenge but a wonderful opportunity, too. The thing I love most about this audience is that you know if it's working with them. They're a very engaged and passionate audience, and getting an opportunity to create characters that are swashbuckling, fun, and enthusiastic is a gift. Then getting to marry that with all the trappings of 'Star Wars' like the music, starships, lightsabers, and Jedi lore is all mind-blowing and fun."

Will you be watching today? Let us know down in the comments!