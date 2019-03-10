‘Ghostbusters’ Director Paul Feig Calls ‘Captain Marvel’ Review Bombers A Sad Pathetic Group Of People

Captain Marvel has been the subject of review bombing on Rotten Tomatoes, and Ghostbusters director Paul Feig has some choice words for those at the center of it.

Feig is all too familiar with this type of campaign, as his Ghostbusters reboot encountered some of the same issues when it cast four talented women in the lead roles. Now Captain Marvel has met some opposition as well, and Feig took to social media to share his thoughts on what he calls a “pathetic group of people”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“What a sad sad pathetic group of people are who organize to do things like this. I mean, seriously. In the immortal words of William Shatner, “Get a life.” Good lord.”

What a sad sad pathetic group of people are who organize to do things like this. I mean, seriously. In the immortal words of William Shatner, “Get a life.” Good lord. https://t.co/mtcc32Upa2 — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) March 8, 2019

Back in 2016, Feig’s Ghostbusters reboot encountered immediate hostility thanks to its cast, which featured Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones in the starring roles. The film ended up coming in well below expectations, and since then a new film has taken to reigniting the franchise, this one a sequel that seeks to relaunch Ghostbusters as a brand, which will be directed by Jason Reitman.

Feige spoke in 2017 about what happened with the 2016 film, and he regrets that it ended up becoming more of a cause than a movie.

“I think it kind of hampered us a little bit because the movie became so much of a cause,” Feig told Vulture. “I think for some of our audience, they were like, ‘What the f–k? We don’t wanna go to a cause. We just wanna watch a f—kin’ movie.’”

“It was a great regret in my life that the movie didn’t do better, ’cause I really loved it,” Feig added. “It’s not a perfect movie. None of my movies are perfect. I liked what we were doing with it. It was only supposed to be there to entertain people.”

Captain Marvel is doing quite well during its opening weekend, and hopefully, that trend continues to make sure the same fate doesn’t happen to Cap.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!