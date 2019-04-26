Google Thanos for a Great Avengers: Endgame Surprise

The time has finally arrived! Avengers: Endgame is officially in theaters, and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are finally learning which of Doctor Stranger’s 14,000,605 possible outcomes comes to fruition. Everyone seems to be celebrating the film’s release, including an array of companies. One such company is Google, who has added a very special easter egg to their website. We recommend hopping over to the search engine, searching “Thanos,” and then clicking the little gauntlet…

Did you do it? Pretty cool, huh? As you can see, the gauntlet has turned half the search results to dust! It looks like even the Internet can’t escape Thanos’ snap. If you notice, the search results number drops from about 97,200,000 to 48,600,000. Don’t worry, if you click the gauntlet again, the searches will reappear. Feel free to go about your business of looking into the Mad Titan’s history.

The cool thing about this new feature is that you don’t have to have seen the new film to get it. It’s plenty to have seen Avengers: Infinity War. Smart thinking on avoiding spoilers, Google!

It’s no surprise to see the biggest companies in the world promoting the Marvel film considering it has the potential to become the most successful movie of all time. Currently, it’s already broken records, having had the biggest international opening to date. The film has already made $169 million overseas on the first day of its release. That number includes $107.2 million from China alone.

“Endgame touched down in its first 25 markets setting all-time industry single day records in many areas. All markets saw openings above that of Avengers: Infinity War when opening on the same day,” The Hollywood Reporter reports. “Among major markets, South Korea followed China with $8.4 million, followed by Australia ($7 million), France ($6 million), Italy ($5.8 million) and Germany ($5.6 million).”

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

